The competition to lead the electric vehicle (EV) market is intensifying, with charging speed emerging as a key factor. General Motors (GM) and its Chinese partner CATL have taken a significant step forward by introducing the fastest-charging EV battery to date.

This new battery, based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, boasts an impressive 6C ultra-fast charging capability. The “C” rating refers to a battery’s charging speed, and the 6C battery can fully charge in just 10 minutes, or “one-sixth of an hour,” according to the CnEV post.

One of the most exciting aspects of the 6C battery is its ability to deliver a driving range of over 124 miles (200 kilometers) with just a five-minute charge. This breakthrough is expected to significantly reduce range anxiety, a common concern among EV drivers. The battery will be integrated into GM’s Ultium platform, which powers the company’s next-generation electric vehicles.

GM has announced plans to incorporate this fast-charging battery into its quasi-900 V high-voltage Ultium battery architecture next year. The Ultium platform, first introduced in March 2020, is the foundation for GM’s future electric vehicle models.

The 6C battery features several new technologies designed to enhance charging speed. These innovations optimize the chemical reactions within the battery, making them more efficient and reliable. Notably, the battery uses a newly developed electrolyte composition that boosts ionic conductivity, reduces electrolyte viscosity, and promotes faster lithium ion desolvation. These advancements set a new benchmark for charging speed, surpassing even the fastest offerings from other EV manufacturers.

While GM and CATL’s 6C battery is the fastest, other manufacturers are also advancing fast-charging technology. Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto, for example, developed a 5C battery for its Li Mega MPV in collaboration with CATL. This vehicle can achieve a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) after just a 12-minute charge.

In August, China’s Zeekr unveiled the 2025 Zeekr 007 sedan, which features a second-generation Golden Battery with a maximum charging rate of 5.5C. The battery can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 10.5 minutes, adding an impressive 482 kilometers of driving range according to the CLTC test cycle.

In another significant development, researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China have introduced a novel method for solid-state electrocatalysis in lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). Their approach challenges traditional electrocatalysis, which has typically focused on liquid-solid and gas-solid interactions. By using a sulfur-doped black phosphorus anode and a lithium cobalt oxide cathode, the team created an ultrafast-charging battery that can recharge 80 percent of its energy in just nine minutes, outperforming previous LIB designs.

As fast-charging technology continues to evolve, innovations like GM and CATL’s 6C battery are setting new standards for the electric vehicle industry, bringing faster, more efficient charging closer to reality.

