Seoul, South Korea, Sept 25 – South Korean firm Hogreen Air has introduced a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell drone capable of high-speed, long-range flight at the H2 Mobility Energy Environment Technology (MEET) conference, held in Seoul from September 25 to 27. The drone, designed for extended surveillance and reconnaissance missions, boasts a flight duration of up to 14 hours and is equipped with both radio frequency and LTE/5G communication systems.

One of the key features that sets this hydrogen-powered drone apart from traditional models is its operational range. In a recent demonstration, the drone was remotely flown in Germany while its operators controlled it from South Korea—5,778 miles away. Similarly, it completed an autonomous flight in the United States, 5,618 miles from its operators. This capability significantly expands the potential for long-range drone operations, allowing drones to be controlled from virtually anywhere in the world as long as they are connected to a mobile network.

The drone, powered by liquified hydrogen fuel cells, offers a stark contrast to conventional lithium-battery-powered drones, which typically have flight times of just 10 to 30 minutes. In addition to its long endurance, the drone can carry a payload of up to 10 kg, making it suitable for a variety of mission-critical tasks.

Unlike conventional drones, Hogreen Air’s UAVs use liquified hydrogen fuel, which is 800 times denser than hydrogen gas. This advanced fuel source is key to the drone’s impressive 14-hour flight time and long-distance operational range. A company spokesperson highlighted that the drone’s high-speed capabilities, enhanced communication systems, and hydrogen fuel technology enable it to perform intercontinental flights, a milestone in drone innovation.

Hogreen Air was founded with a mission to promote green energy through the use of hydrogen fuel cells. The company specializes in stable system development within the drone industry and offers customized drone solutions for sectors such as defense, industry, education, and public services. It has also developed the “Hydrogen Power Pack,” a power generation system that combines hydrogen fuel cells and tanks, and holds numerous patents, including for an LTE-based high-speed video encryption system and an unmanned pesticide supply system.

The firm’s Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) fuel cell platform, characterized by high-performance, air-cooled cells, offers clean DC power by combining hydrogen with oxygen, producing only water vapor as a byproduct. This eco-friendly approach not only minimizes noise and vibration but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional diesel generators.

Thanks to its advanced features, the Hogreen Air drone is suited for a variety of applications, including search-and-rescue missions. With artificial intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition capabilities, the drone can assist in locating missing individuals. The company’s long-term vision is to revolutionize drone use in accident and safety management, promoting more efficient and reliable UAV operations across multiple industries.

Hogreen Air continues to lead innovation in drone technology, with a strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge performance.

By Impact Lab