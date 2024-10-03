Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei has introduced a groundbreaking flame-retardant nonwoven fabric called Lastan, designed to enhance the safety of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This innovative material offers a superior alternative to traditional thermal runaway protection materials, which are crucial for preventing battery fires and explosions.

Lastan can withstand flames up to 1,300℃, while keeping its reverse side temperature below 400℃, providing critical protection in high-heat environments. It boasts a limiting oxygen index (LOI) of 50+ and has earned a UL94 5VA rating, showcasing exceptional fire resistance without compromising structural integrity.

This flame-retardant fabric is ideal for various applications, including EV battery pack covers and busbar protective sleeves, offering both thermal and electrical insulation.

With the global popularity of electric vehicles continuing to rise, battery safety remains a significant concern for potential buyers. A recent Asahi Kasei Automotive Consumer Survey found that 34 percent of non-EV owners in China prioritize safety when considering an electric car purchase. One key issue is thermal runaway, a dangerous chain reaction in which a battery overheats, potentially leading to fires or explosions.

As demand for EVs grows, the market for thermal runaway protection materials is expected to expand by 15 percent annually, beginning in 2024. Traditional thermal protection solutions, such as mica or ceramic-based materials, are often brittle, heavy, and inflexible, limiting their practicality in complex battery designs. This has fueled the search for more advanced materials that offer both high-performance protection and flexibility.

Lastan addresses these challenges by maintaining a low reverse-side temperature even when exposed to intense heat. With an LOI far exceeding the standard flame retardance benchmark of 27, it is much more fire-resistant than most existing materials. In flame tests, it earned the highest possible UL94 5VA rating, remaining intact even after prolonged exposure to flames.

The fabric also demonstrates impressive durability, withstanding high-pressure impacts from particles between 200 and 500 microns in size, while providing electrical insulation capable of handling up to 3.5 kilovolts of electricity at a thickness of just 1 millimeter. Despite its strength, Lastan is highly flexible and can be manufactured into thin sheets as slim as 0.8 millimeters, making it easier to handle and integrate into complex battery systems.

Asahi Kasei plans to showcase Lastan at the North American Battery Show in Detroit in October 2024. The company is also exploring opportunities to expand production beyond Japan, supporting the growing global EV market. This initiative aligns with Asahi Kasei’s long-term goal of contributing to a carbon-neutral society by 2050.

By providing a safer, more flexible solution for EV battery protection, Lastan is poised to play a significant role in enhancing electric vehicle safety and advancing the shift toward sustainable transportation.

By Impact Lab