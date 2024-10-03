South Korea has made history by becoming the first nation to deploy a laser weapons system, known as the “Star Wars Project” or officially, “Block-I.” This innovative defense system, developed by Hanwha Aerospace, was unveiled by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) as part of a broader strategy to neutralize threats, including North Korean drones. With plans to expand its capabilities to space, this marks a new era in unmanned weapons systems.

In July 2024, DAPA confirmed the mass production of the Star Wars laser system, aimed at defending South Korea from North Korean drone incursions. The laser system fires invisible and silent beams, relying solely on electricity and requiring no ammunition. Each shot costs approximately $1.45 (2,000 won), making it a highly economical option compared to traditional weapons. Using fiber optic cables, the system generates laser beams of about 700°C (1292°F), powerful enough to melt drones and disable their engines.

DAPA official Lee Sang-yoon explained the technology, stating, “When a laser weapon transfers heat to a drone, its surface melts. As the surface melts, the internal components catch fire, causing the drone to eventually fall. This laser weapon uses electricity, so simply increasing the output allows it to travel at the speed of light.”

During testing, the Block-I lasers successfully neutralized 100 percent of their targets, leading to their approval for military deployment in 2023. But South Korea’s ambitions don’t end there. DAPA has plans to develop Block-II, an advanced version designed to target larger threats, including ballistic missiles and aircraft. In the future, the agency envisions lasers capable of reaching space-based targets, as laser beams travel farther in the vacuum of space.

However, some experts, like Hong Sung-pyo, Senior Researcher at the Korean Institute for Military Affairs, have urged caution, noting that the operational range of these lasers may limit their effectiveness. He explained that while Block-I can target drones within its range, it may struggle with more distant threats.

Despite these concerns, the Star Wars Project represents a significant step forward. A spokesperson for DAPA called it a “game changer,” emphasizing that South Korea is the first country to deploy and operate laser weapons, which will strengthen its military’s response to drone provocations from North Korea.

The development of the Star Wars Project comes in response to growing hostilities between North and South Korea. In December 2022, five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace, prompting the deployment of jets and attack helicopters. Despite significant firepower, South Korea’s military was unable to shoot down any of the drones, which flew over key cities for about five hours. This incident exposed gaps in the country’s defense preparedness, as acknowledged by President Yoon Suk-yeol, who called for heightened military readiness.

Though the Korean War ended with an armistice, the two nations remain technically at war, and acts of provocation—such as the drone incursion and North Korea’s use of balloons to send trash into the South—have escalated tensions. In response, military advancements like the Star Wars Project aim to bolster South Korea’s defense capabilities, ensuring the nation remains prepared for any future threats.

