As society moves toward an increasingly urbanized future, the need for innovative, sustainable, and flexible construction practices has never been more crucial. The densification of cities demands modern urban planning that prioritizes resilience and efficiency. The foundation of a better future lies in how we build—and to ensure long-lasting, sustainable progress, we must build better.

Achieving this goal requires an integrated approach, leveraging emerging technologies and sustainable practices. Among the key technologies driving this transformation is Building Information Modeling (BIM), which allows architects and builders to create virtual models of structures before construction begins. By simulating the project in a digital environment, BIM helps avoid potential mistakes, saving time and resources during the building process. Construction Management Software also plays a significant role in streamlining workflow, making projects more efficient and organized.

Another major trend contributing to sustainable construction is industrialized or prefabricated construction. With this method, between 60 and 90% of a building is manufactured in a factory before being assembled on-site. This approach has significantly accelerated projects like Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia, which is now on track for completion by 2034.

Sustainable construction goes beyond just technology. It must embrace circularity by promoting the reuse and recycling of materials from the very beginning of the design process. Minimizing environmental impact is essential, and this includes integrating urban vegetation into the city’s ecological system, not just as decoration but as a functional element. Greener cities are more effective at reducing temperatures, improving air quality, and enhancing the well-being of their inhabitants.

The construction industry, historically slow to innovate, is now poised for change. The sector is responsible for 37% of global CO2 emissions and consumes 50% of all raw materials, highlighting the urgent need for a shift toward sustainable practices. The time for action is now.

The Tomorrow.Building World Congress aims to drive this transformation by bringing together industry experts and companies to create a roadmap for a more sustainable construction future. From November 5 to 7, leaders in the field will gather to exchange ideas and promote innovations that can turn this vision into reality.

As part of the Smart City Expo World Congress 2024 (SCEWC), the event will also include Tomorrow.Mobility and Tomorrow.Blue Economy, with more than 1,100 exhibitors and representatives from 850 cities and 140 countries expected to participate. Together, they will explore the latest trends in urban innovation and help shape the future of cities around the globe.

By Impact Lab