For the first time, people can engage in a conversation with an older version of themselves—discussing life goals and aspirations—using an advanced AI-powered chatbot, complete with a photographic avatar of their future face. This innovative experience is part of the Future You project, created by researchers at MIT Media Lab in collaboration with international partners. The project aims to create a deeper connection between individuals and their future selves, using AI to simulate what users might look and think like when they’re 60 to 70 years old.

In a paper published on Oct. 1 to the preprint database arXiv, the researchers outlined the technology behind Future You. Through a text interface, users interact with an AI-powered version of their future selves on topics such as how to achieve life goals, considering their current circumstances and beliefs. The platform provides a way for individuals to feel more anchored to their future selves, as opposed to speaking with a generic AI chatbot.

Study co-author Hal Hershfield, a professor at UCLA, emphasized how this personalized interaction improves people’s outlook on the future. “Taking advice from your older self gives you a concrete anchor point,” Hershfield explained, adding that this interaction turns potentially anxious reflections about the future into productive and motivating conversations.

The AI-powered platform relies on several advanced components. First, it uses an image generation model called StyleClip, which processes a user’s selfie to predict their appearance in their later years, complete with age-related features such as wrinkles and gray hair. The system also gathers data from the user’s responses to questions about their current life, demographics, and future goals. This information is then processed by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which helps create what the researchers call “future memory.” This architecture blends predictions of the user’s future with a broader dataset of life experiences, allowing the AI to adopt a persona based on the user’s inputs.

The chatbot interacts with users by offering advice and answering questions, simulating a potential future life path. To ensure positive and productive conversations, the system reminds users that it’s only presenting one possible future scenario, and that different choices could lead to very different outcomes.

The project, which recruited 344 participants between the ages of 18 and 30, demonstrated significant psychological benefits. Most users reported decreased anxiety, increased motivation, and a stronger connection to their future selves after engaging with their AI-generated future personas for 10 to 30 minutes. According to the researchers, this sense of “future self-continuity” can significantly influence the way individuals make long-term decisions, encouraging healthier, more goal-oriented behaviors.

“This work blends well-established psychological techniques with cutting-edge AI,” said Jeremy Bailenson, director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab. “It’s a groundbreaking approach that demonstrates how merging virtual self models with large language models can lead to meaningful academic and practical advances.”

Future You offers a glimpse into how AI technology can foster deeper self-reflection and future planning, making the abstract idea of a future self more tangible and relatable.

By Impact Lab