Researchers from University College London (UCL) have shattered the world record for wireless transmission speed, marking a significant step toward faster, more reliable wireless communication. The UCL team successfully transmitted data over the air at an astonishing speed of 938 Gigabits per second (Gb/s) across a frequency range of 5-150 Gigahertz (GHz). This speed is nearly 9,380 times faster than the current average 5G download speed in the UK, which stands at around 100 Megabits per second (Mb/s). The breakthrough comes with a total bandwidth of 145GHz, more than five times the previous world record.

Currently, wireless networks transmit data using a narrow range of radio frequencies, typically below 6GHz. This has led to congestion and limited the speed of wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi and 5G. The UCL team, however, overcame this bottleneck by utilizing a much wider range of frequencies, combining both radio and optical technologies for the first time.

In a study published in The Journal of Lightwave Technology, the researchers highlighted that this innovative approach is expected to meet the growing demand for data speed and capacity over the next three to five years. Dr. Zhixin Liu, the senior author of the study, explained, “Our solution uses more of the available frequencies to increase bandwidth, while maintaining high signal quality and providing flexibility in accessing different frequency resources.”

By combining advanced electronics that perform well in the 5-50GHz range with photonics (which uses light to generate radio information) for the 50-150GHz range, the UCL team generated high-quality signals across a vast frequency range. This allowed for data transmission at unprecedented speeds and is expected to transform the future of wireless communication.

Wireless technologies currently play a crucial role in the final stages of data transmission, such as connecting internet routers to devices via Wi-Fi. While optical fiber technology has made great advances in speed and bandwidth, similar progress in wireless transmission has lagged. This breakthrough from UCL addresses that gap, with the potential to revolutionize various sectors, including home Wi-Fi, mobile internet, and public wireless networks.

For mobile phone users, this means faster internet speeds and more stable connections, especially in densely populated areas or large events where current networks often experience slowdowns. For example, downloading a two-hour 4K Ultra HD film, which typically takes 19 minutes over 5G, could now take just 0.12 seconds using this new technology.

Professor Izzat Darwazeh, co-author of the study and director of UCL’s Institute of Communications and Connected Systems (ICCS), noted, “This work brings wireless technology up to speed with the increased bandwidths and speeds that have been achieved with radio frequency and optical communications systems.” we

While the UCL technology has so far only been demonstrated in the lab, efforts are underway to develop a prototype for commercial testing. If successful, this system could be incorporated into commercial equipment within three to five years, helping to power next-generation communication networks.

Professor Polina Bayvel, co-director of ICCS and head of UCL’s Optical Networks Group, highlighted the importance of this advancement for the UK’s communications infrastructure, stating, “This work is essential for the future of the UK’s national communications infrastructure, which is a critical resource.”

With this groundbreaking achievement, UCL has taken a major step toward transforming wireless communication, bringing faster and more efficient networks within reach.

