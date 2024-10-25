The European Space Agency (ESA) has long explored space-based solar power as a potential energy solution, theorizing that solar collection in space—where sunlight is over 10 times more intense than on Earth’s surface—could eventually meet one-third of the EU’s energy needs. ESA’s studies, however, concluded that creating the necessary infrastructure would be astronomically expensive, requiring a geostationary satellite network positioned 36,000 kilometers above Earth and costing hundreds of billions of dollars.

Despite these daunting challenges, one tech entrepreneur, Baiju Bhatt, believes he’s found a more feasible path forward. Bhatt, co-founder of the Robinhood trading app, launched a new venture called Aetherflux after stepping down from Robinhood’s CEO role in 2020. His goal: make space-based solar power affordable and practical, with plans to begin beaming solar energy down to Earth in as little as a year.

Unlike traditional approaches, Bhatt’s Aetherflux is starting small. Instead of deploying a massive satellite network, the company will begin with a single satellite placed about 500 kilometers above Earth in low-Earth orbit. “If we succeed, we unlock a renewable energy source for humanity that can be delivered virtually anywhere,” Bhatt shared on LinkedIn, officially announcing his new project.

Initially, Aetherflux aims to serve areas where power is scarce or unreliable, including remote locations, disaster zones, mining operations, and military bases. The plan is to launch a “kilowatt-class” solar-powered spacecraft within the next 12 to 15 months. This spacecraft will transmit solar energy to a 10-meter receiver on the ground via infrared laser beams. While the initial power output will be modest, the primary focus is on proving that the system works safely and efficiently.

In the long run, space-based solar power could provide a reliable energy source to supplement renewables like wind and terrestrial solar farms, potentially addressing one of the biggest challenges facing renewable energy: baseload stability.

However, Aetherflux still faces significant technological and financial challenges. While the company has been self-funded in the “ten-millionish range” so far, larger investments will be essential to scale up the project. Environmental concerns also loom, including the impact of high-powered lasers on Earth’s atmosphere and potential contributions to light pollution, an ongoing issue for astronomers.

Bhatt isn’t the only visionary exploring space-based solar solutions. Another startup, Reflect Orbital, has proposed a different approach: using mirrored satellites to bounce sunlight directly onto terrestrial solar farms. Both ventures are part of a broader movement to explore alternative energy solutions that extend beyond Earth’s surface, potentially reshaping the future of renewable energy.

With projects like Aetherflux and Reflect Orbital in development, the idea of space-based solar power might not remain a sci-fi dream for long. While many hurdles remain, these initiatives hold promise for a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

By Impact Lab