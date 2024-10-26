Apple is quietly developing a health app designed to support individuals with prediabetes in making healthier dietary and lifestyle choices. According to recent reports, this experimental app was tested earlier this year with select employees, aiming to help users better understand how specific foods impact their blood sugar levels, potentially preventing the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

While it may not be available to the public yet, this app could eventually integrate with Apple’s ongoing work on a noninvasive glucose monitoring system, which has been under development for more than a decade. In the near future, the app could be compatible with wearable glucose sensors, including a possible sensor for the Apple Watch, as well as with existing blood glucose monitors on the market.

The testing program required employees to verify their prediabetic status through blood tests, after which they used existing glucose-monitoring devices to track how various foods affected their blood sugar. By correlating diet with blood sugar changes, the app could help users make informed dietary decisions—like choosing protein-based foods instead of carbs after observing a post-pasta spike.

This functionality, focused on practical dietary management, could empower users to take proactive steps to prevent diabetes. For instance, if a user saw a blood sugar spike after consuming sweets, the app could recommend alternative foods or offer guidance on balanced meals. Although testing is currently on hold, Apple’s initiative highlights the company’s growing interest in glucose tracking and dietary logging—areas where the existing Health app still has room for growth.

Complementary to this app is Apple’s ambitious E5 project, which aims to create a noninvasive glucose monitoring sensor that could one day be integrated into Apple Watch. This device would measure blood glucose levels through the skin using laser technology, sparing users from the need for finger pricks or wearable patches. While the commercial launch of this sensor may be years away, early versions might focus on alerting users to prediabetic trends rather than providing detailed glucose readings.

If successful, Apple’s efforts in glucose monitoring and diet management could represent a significant step forward in health tech, potentially transforming how users prevent and manage prediabetes and diabetes.

By Impact Lab