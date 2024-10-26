Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed an advanced wearable robot, the WalkON Suit F1, designed to provide greater independence for individuals with paraplegia. Announced on October 24, this new version allows users to put on the suit directly from their wheelchairs without needing help from others.

The WalkON Suit series, under development since 2015, targets individuals with the most severe form of paralysis, classified as ASIA Impairment Scale – A (complete paralysis). Unlike other rehabilitation and strength-assisting robots in use, the WalkON Suit F1 is designed specifically to aid independent mobility for people with paraplegia.

Earlier WalkON Suit models, including the WalkON Suit 4 introduced in 2020, allowed users to walk at a normal speed of 3.2 km/h and navigate various daily obstacles like narrow hallways, doorways, and stairs. However, a key challenge remained: the need for assistance to wear the device. The latest model addresses this issue with an autonomous docking function that enables the robot to walk to the user and adjust itself for independent wearing.

The WalkON Suit F1’s innovative “frontal-docking” approach allows users to transition into the suit directly from their wheelchairs, eliminating the need for external help. The robot can autonomously walk over to the user and position itself for seamless attachment. Additionally, its weight-balancing system actively adjusts to the force of gravity, preventing falls even if the user leans or pushes against it.

Designed by Professor Hyunjoon Park from KAIST’s Department of Industrial Design, the WalkON Suit F1 combines the aesthetics of a humanoid and a wearable exoskeleton. The suit’s enhanced balance control also allows users to free up their hands while standing or walking, eliminating the need for a cane over short distances.

Technology improvements extend to the suit’s core components, which KAIST developed domestically in collaboration with Angel Robotics. Essential parts like the motor, reducer, and main circuitry have been optimized, achieving roughly double the power-to-weight ratio of previous models. These advancements mark a significant leap forward in the technology needed for wearable robotic mobility, setting a new standard for accessible independence for individuals with severe mobility impairments.

