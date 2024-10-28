Mercedes-Benz has made a groundbreaking advancement in sustainable electric vehicle (EV) production by opening Europe’s first integrated battery recycling facility in Kuppenheim, Germany. This state-of-the-art plant, representing an investment of tens of millions of euros, is designed to process 2,500 tonnes of batteries annually, producing enough recycled materials to manufacture modules for over 50,000 new EVs. The facility employs a mechanical-hydrometallurgical process that achieves an impressive 96 percent recovery rate of valuable materials. “This innovative technology enables us to recover valuable raw materials from the battery with the highest possible degree of purity,” said Jörg Burzer, Board Member responsible for Production at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Innovative EV Recycling Process

The facility’s recycling process begins with the mechanical separation of battery components, followed by the hydrometallurgical treatment of “black mass,” containing valuable metals like cobalt, nickel, and lithium. These metals are then refined to battery-grade quality, allowing them to be reused in new Mercedes-Benz EVs. The plant operates at up to 80°C, an energy-efficient temperature that reduces both energy consumption and waste, and it’s powered entirely by green electricity. The 6,800-square-meter roof of the facility also houses a 350-kilowatt photovoltaic system, making the plant carbon-neutral.

Commitment to Circular EV Innovation

Mercedes-Benz aims to lead in sustainable electric mobility through circular economy principles. The company provides reconditioned batteries as replacement parts for its EVs and leverages stationary storage solutions, offering batteries a second life through its Mercedes-Benz Energy division. This division has developed a profitable business model by repurposing used batteries for energy storage devices.

Supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, this project includes collaborations with three German universities and leverages expertise from Primobius, a joint venture between SMS Group and Neometals. “Together with our partners from industry and science, we are sending a strong signal of innovative strength for sustainable electric mobility and value creation in Germany and Europe,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

