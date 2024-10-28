Unitree’s G1 humanoid robot has achieved a remarkable feat in agility, setting a new standing long jump record for humanoid robots. In a recently released video, the G1 showcases its advanced performance, achieving a 4.6-foot (1.4 meters) standing long jump—a significant milestone for humanoid robots of its size. Standing at only 1.32 meters tall, the G1 boasts cutting-edge joints with 23 to 43 degrees of freedom and a maximum torque of 120 Nm. The video also highlights features of Unitree’s Go2 robot dog, demonstrating the company’s innovation across various robot models.

In addition to the G1’s jumping capability, Unitree has made strides in humanoid speed with its H1 V3.0 Evolution, which set a Guinness World Record in March as the fastest full-sized humanoid robot, reaching speeds of 7.38 mph on level ground. The G1, retailing at $16,000, is currently available for educational, research, and industrial use, making it accessible to a broad range of applications.

Unitree faces competition from major players like Tesla, which plans to price its Optimus robot between $20,000 and $30,000 as mass production ramps up. Initially focused on four-legged robots like the Go2 and B2, Unitree entered the humanoid market in December last year, gaining traction with the G1’s affordability and advanced functionality. Originally a $90,000 prototype, the G1 has been refined into a production-ready model, with engineers intensively enhancing its design for widespread manufacturing since its reveal in May.

The G1’s sleek, visor-like face and functional three-digit hands are new features that replace its earlier air-gap design and stumps. The robot’s ability to walk, jog, climb stairs, dance, perform karate warm-up stretches, and recover from falls highlights its agility and versatility, setting it apart from Tesla’s Optimus, which emphasizes practical and safe factory tasks.

Despite weighing 77 lbs (35 kg), the G1 can be folded into a compact 27 x 17.7 x 11.8-inch form for easy storage. It is equipped with 3D LiDAR, a RealSense depth camera, and a noise-canceling microphone array, allowing it to respond to voice commands and provide feedback through a 5-W stereo speaker. These features, combined with its advanced movement capabilities, make the G1 a significant advancement in the competitive humanoid robotics market, as Unitree prepares for mass production in the near future.

