Student transportation leader First Student and utility company Con Edison have launched an innovative vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Smart Energy Hub in Brooklyn, featuring 12 solar-roofed electric school buses. Located at First Student’s Malta Street site, the project is set to replace traditional diesel buses with clean energy-powered alternatives. Solar panels on the buses and rooftop arrays at the facility combine to create a sustainable system for energy generation, battery storage, and power delivery.

First Student has employed its trenchless First Charge deployment method, which eliminates the need for extensive digging, cuts construction costs by at least 30%, and simplifies future charging system upgrades. This technology provides a faster, more efficient rollout, minimizing disruption and expense.

The hub’s V2X capability goes beyond vehicle-to-grid (V2G) by enabling flexible energy distribution based on demand. During summer, when school buses are largely unused and energy demand peaks, the Smart Energy Hub can boost grid capacity to support Con Edison’s needs. Additionally, in emergencies, the hub is capable of directing power to essential services, such as hospitals, powering critical systems like HVAC, lighting, and other essential utilities.

By Impact Lab