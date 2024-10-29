As we stand on the cusp of a monumental shift in artificial intelligence, the urgency to become irreplaceable has never been clearer. Today, we’re consuming “fast creativity,” “fast connections,” and “fast decisions,” much like the world once embraced fast food. This tendency toward “AI obesity”—settling for “good enough” rather than striving for excellence—threatens our jobs, businesses, and even our humanity.

However, AI isn’t inherently the problem. Like food, AI’s impact depends entirely on how we use it. To harness AI’s benefits without succumbing to its pitfalls, we must develop the right competencies, which I call the “three competencies of the future.” These competencies—being AI-ready, human-ready, and change-ready—are essential for thriving in an AI-driven world.

Becoming AI-ready is more than just using the latest AI tools; it’s about rethinking how we work and live. For individuals, this means developing an AI mindset focused on efficiency over effort, value over volume, and collaboration over control. It involves strategically identifying tasks suited for AI automation versus those needing a human touch. Keeping up with the latest AI developments, or maintaining “AI literacy,” is also crucial in a world where technology evolves rapidly.

For businesses, being AI-ready goes beyond AI adoption to fostering a culture that embraces and ethically utilizes AI, with a focus on transparency and trust. Open communication about AI’s role in decision-making helps build trust among employees, clients, and partners, which is key for successful AI integration.

In a world where AI is taking on more human tasks, our competitive edge lies in deepening our unique human qualities. I call these irreplaceable traits the “Humics”—genuine creativity, critical thinking, and social authenticity. These are abilities AI cannot authentically replicate, as they stem from personal experiences, emotions, and human connections.

For companies, fostering a Human-Ready culture means creating spaces that celebrate these qualities, making the most of both AI’s capabilities and human uniqueness. Success comes from combining these in ways that let creativity thrive, encourage critical thinking, and nurture authentic connections.

This third competency may be the most critical of all. In the Age of AI, resilience and adaptability are the new markers of success. AI is accelerating technological progress, causing disruptions to occur faster and more frequently. In the next decade, we may see as many innovations as in the previous century.

Individuals can become change-ready by cultivating resilience and adaptability, while companies need structures and cultures that thrive amid constant disruption. True change-readiness isn’t just reactive; it’s about anticipating and sparking innovation. For example, Toyota fosters change-readiness by intentionally creating internal disruptions to encourage adaptability. Over the years, I’ve trained myself to adapt by living and working across multiple cities worldwide, drawing on insights from neuroscience and cultures like the Tuareg to build resilience.

Our education system, shaped for the Industrial Age, is inadequately preparing children for an AI-driven future. Instead of focusing on rote learning, we should emphasize Humics like creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. Rather than banning AI in schools, we should teach students to work alongside it, using AI to enhance their learning while cultivating their unique perspectives.

Imagine a classroom where students learn to evaluate AI-generated information and add their human touch. This approach would prepare them not only for a future that values these human qualities but for a world where the nature of work and life purposes may look entirely different.

In an era of rapid change, the ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn is the ultimate skill. By developing these competencies, we can harness the power of AI while retaining and enhancing what makes us uniquely human.

By Impact Lab