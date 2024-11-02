I’ve always been a writer, and writing has been at the core of my career in public relations and communications strategy. Initially, I scoffed at the idea that generative AI could threaten my role. How could a “soulless” machine rival my creative skill? But soon, I realized the true risk to my career wasn’t AI itself—it was my reluctance to adopt it.

Despite years of working with AI technologies, I held back from incorporating it into my daily tasks. When asked at a marketing team meeting about our use of AI, I was the only one not using it regularly. It was like being the last person without a smartphone—a distinction I didn’t want.

My first experience with a large language model (LLM) was clouded with doubt and resistance. Could AI truly replicate my nuanced, tailored writing style? At first, I saw it as undermining my expertise. I wondered if using AI was “cheating.” After all, my writing skills have been a significant part of my life and career. I questioned if this talent I’d spent years developing had suddenly become a commodity.

The existential fear crept in: was my writing career becoming obsolete?

The real issue, I discovered, wasn’t the technology itself but my perception that AI might dilute my unique skills rather than enhance them. I feared AI-driven writing would diminish my craft, making me redundant.

Eventually, overwhelmed by my workload, I gave Jasper AI a try. At first, I felt validated by its shortcomings, but as I experimented more, I noticed a shift. I realized how critical prompting was to get meaningful results. With well-thought-out prompts, AI could not only match the tone and terminology I needed but could even craft a structure that helped me jump-start my writing. Although I would never copy its content verbatim, it offered a valuable starting point and helped me conquer the “blank-page” syndrome that often stalls writers.

Using generative AI tools became a powerful way to overcome writer’s block and a key ally in my workflow. The boost to my productivity and time management was undeniable.

Generative AI is advancing across various professional fields, not just writing. Here are a few insights I gained about leveraging AI for success:

Embrace the Change: Resisting AI is like swimming against the tide—it will only exhaust you and hinder your growth. Level Up, Don’t Settle: AI won’t give you a competitive edge on its own. Instead, it raises the baseline, setting a new standard for everyone. Add Value, Don’t Just Repeat: Simply copying AI output is noticeable and lacks authenticity. Use it thoughtfully to enhance and expedite your work. Adaptability is Essential: In the near future, generative AI will become an integral, often invisible part of the tools we use daily. Rather than fearing it, learn to leverage it.

Ultimately, AI isn’t here to replace us; it’s here to help us work smarter. Adaptability is key to thriving in this new landscape. AI is targeting inefficiencies, not creativity. Embrace it, refine your use of it, and let it drive you forward.

By Impact Lab