In a revolutionary study, researchers from Rice University have discovered a powerful new method to fight cancer by utilizing molecular vibrations triggered by near-infrared (NIR) light. This technique could pave the way for non-invasive cancer treatments that effectively destroy cancer cells with minimal impact on surrounding tissues.

The core of this breakthrough lies in a small dye molecule, traditionally used in medical imaging, that acts as a “molecular jackhammer.” When activated by NIR light, these molecules begin to vibrate in sync—a phenomenon known as plasmon resonance—which ultimately ruptures the membranes of cancer cells, effectively dismantling them.

Published in Nature Chemistry, the study showed a 99% success rate in eliminating human melanoma cells in lab tests, with nearly half of the treated melanoma-afflicted mice reaching complete remission. The research team, led by chemist James Tour, previously developed nanoscale compounds with light-activated “paddles” that target and destroy the membranes of harmful bacteria, fungi, and cancer cells.

Unlike traditional photodynamic or photothermal therapies, which rely on heating or chemically altering cells, these “molecular jackhammers” use mechanical action to break apart cell membranes. Professor Sachihiro Matsunaga, lead researcher at Rice, emphasized the uniqueness of the approach, stating, “This is the first time a molecular plasmon is used to create mechanical action, tearing apart cancer cells’ membranes.”

One of NIR light’s significant advantages is its ability to penetrate up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) into body tissues without causing damage, making it ideal for deep tissue treatments. According to Tour, “This is a huge advance compared to visible light, which only penetrates about half a centimeter. It allows us to target cancer cells deep within the body safely.”

Rice scientists, alongside collaborators at Texas A&M and MD Anderson Cancer Center, explored the structural and chemical features of these molecules, confirming their biocompatibility and affinity for attaching to cell membranes. Lead author Ciceron Ayala-Orozco explained that due to their structure, the molecules oscillate in unison when exposed to NIR light, creating powerful vibrations that disrupt cancer cells without affecting nearby healthy cells.

In addition to advancing cancer treatment, this work highlights the versatility of NIR light in medical science. Here are a few more groundbreaking applications of NIR light technology:

Enhanced Tumor Imaging and Targeted Therapy: NIR markers are revolutionizing tumor imaging by highlighting cancerous cells during surgery, aiding surgeons in distinguishing healthy from malignant tissues. This approach enhances precision in removing tumors with minimal damage to nearby tissues. Non-Invasive Brain Imaging: Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) offers a safe, cost-effective method for monitoring brain activity in real-time. It’s particularly useful for detecting neurological changes due to conditions like epilepsy, dementia, or brain injuries, providing an alternative to more complex imaging techniques. Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT): NIR light in PBMT is used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and support tissue repair. This therapy is increasingly popular for treating sports injuries, chronic pain, and wound healing. Blood Oxygen Monitoring in Newborns: NIR spectroscopy is invaluable in neonatal care, monitoring oxygen levels in infants’ brains and tissues to detect hypoxia early on, which helps prevent long-term neurological damage. Precision Drug Delivery: NIR light-triggered drug release is enabling targeted therapy, especially valuable in cancer treatment, where it helps deliver high drug concentrations directly to tumor sites while minimizing side effects.

With its range of medical applications and deep penetration capability, near-infrared light continues to revolutionize healthcare by offering non-invasive, precise, and patient-friendly treatment options.

By Impact Lab