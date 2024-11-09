In a recent video update shared by drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Brad Sloan, workers can be seen painting the interior walls of the Boring Company’s much-anticipated underground “Cybertunnel” beneath the 130 Highway at the Austin, Texas factory. Construction on the tunnel, which began in March, is approaching completion, and Elon Musk has previously indicated that the tunnel will be used to transport Cybertrucks from the factory to the outbound lot, where they will then be picked up by hauling trucks for shipping.

Sloan’s video also highlights several other key developments around the Giga Texas facility, including the installation of more glass panels and tests of the water cooling towers intended to support the site’s supercomputing cluster, known as Cortex. These cooling towers are essential for maintaining the optimal performance of the factory’s advanced computing infrastructure.

The Boring Company is also busy with ongoing projects at its Bastrop, Texas headquarters, where it recently conducted safety drills with county firefighters as part of its regular tunnel safety procedures. The company is in discussions with Texas A&M University about a potential tunneling project and is in talks with multiple municipalities across the U.S. about future tunnel infrastructure.

While Giga Texas’ Cybertunnel marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing expansion, the largest Boring Company project to date is currently under construction in Las Vegas. The company’s initial underground tunnel loop in the city, the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop, has already been completed, and the Boring Company is rapidly expanding the system with additional stations planned across the city. Ultimately, the Las Vegas project is expected to feature a total of 81 stops, further cementing the company’s vision for urban transportation networks powered by tunnels and autonomous vehicles.

