Scientists from the Rwanda Forestry Authority have identified two types of trees that hold the potential to generate clean electricity, offering a sustainable energy solution for remote communities. This discovery could play a key role in Rwanda’s goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2030.

Despite significant progress in electrification, rural areas in Rwanda continue to face challenges with limited access to power. In response, researchers are exploring ways to produce electricity from biomass derived from sustainably cultivated plants. They are studying the energy potential of various tree species to find alternatives to conventional energy sources.

Bonaventure Ntirugulirwa, a senior researcher leading the project, explained that biomass has long been overlooked as a potential energy source, despite its ability to serve as a high-energy substitute for fossil fuels. “This project was designed to meet the electricity needs in rural areas,” he said.

Through extensive research, the team examined the biomass potential of different fast-growing trees and shrubs. They identified Senna siamea and Gliricidia sepium as the most promising candidates for electricity production. Both trees have dense wood and high calorific values, making them efficient sources of energy when burned.

Ntirugulirwa emphasized that the study’s primary aim is to identify trees that burn effectively while offering sustainable solutions to energy shortages in isolated regions. “This research will help achieve multiple objectives, such as protecting the land, improving soil quality, enhancing food security, combating climate change, and reducing rural poverty,” he added.

In addition to Senna siamea and Gliricidia sepium, the team explored several other tree species known for their versatility and benefits to rural communities. These include Cajanus cajan (pigeon pea), Calliandra calothyrsus, Hagenia abyssinica (African redwood), and Senna spectabilis (whitebark senna).

These species not only serve as potential fuel for electricity generation but also provide valuable resources for farmers. “Farmers were encouraged to test various farming practices and select the ones that work best under their specific conditions,” explained Ntirugulirwa. This approach ensures that the trees selected for biomass production also offer benefits like improved soil fertility and enhanced food security.

So far, the team has tested the heating value of the biomass at the Rwanda Standards Board. However, further analysis, including testing for carbon and hydrogen content, will need to be carried out in Sweden due to the specialized equipment required.

Professor Babatunde Ajayi, an expert in Wood Products and BioResources Technology at Nigeria’s Federal University of Technology in Akure, praised the project for addressing multiple challenges faced by rural communities. “This initiative is tackling food shortages, poverty, and electricity deficiencies in rural areas,” he said. “Using biomass for electricity generation is a welcome solution, particularly in areas with limited access to power.”

Ajayi likened the biomass energy process to solar power, explaining that once biomass is placed into a machine, it is converted into electrical energy. “It’s a clean, renewable way to generate electricity, and it’s especially beneficial in rural areas where energy access is limited,” he said.

With ongoing research and collaboration, this project could pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable energy future for Rwanda’s rural populations, helping the country move closer to its 2030 electrification goals.

By Impact Lab