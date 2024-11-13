At this year’s Zhuhai Airshow, a massive truck-mounted system is drawing significant attention as one of at least three large, mobile ground-based high-power microwave directed energy weapons. These systems are primarily designed for counter-drone operations, reflecting the surging global demand for technologies capable of neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The unveiling of these cutting-edge microwave and laser weapons highlights China’s continued advancements in directed energy technologies, as well as its increasing ability to field and export such capabilities.

Officially known as the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, the Zhuhai Airshow is a major venue for both domestic and international companies to showcase the latest in aviation, aerospace, and defense technologies. Leading up to the formal opening of the event, images and videos of various military and defense systems have been emerging online, with a particular focus on China’s advancements in directed energy weapons.

Among the most striking demonstrations is a promotional video from state-owned companies China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC) and Norinco, which features two distinct high-power microwave directed energy weapons designed to combat aerial threats. The video highlights not only the microwave systems but also other air defense technologies developed by the two firms.

The first system displayed is a large microwave array mounted atop an 8×8 light armored vehicle chassis. This mobile unit is equipped with a small rotating radar, likely intended for target detection and tracking. The chassis resembles the vehicle used for CSGC’s Type 625E self-propelled short-range air defense system, suggesting that this microwave weapon may be based on or related to that platform. The second system shown in the video is even larger, with a microwave array and radar mounted on a Shacman SX2400/2500-series 8×8 truck. This system is presented in both its operational and travel configurations.

Although the video does not provide specific technical details on the systems’ full capabilities, it does show a small drone being successfully neutralized by one of the high-power microwave systems, with an infrared camera feed visible in the clip. Electro-optical and infrared cameras are commonly integrated into directed energy systems to enhance target tracking and identification, ensuring the system can engage drones accurately and effectively.

In addition to the CSGC and Norinco systems, a third high-power microwave directed energy weapon has surfaced, also mounted on a Shacman SX2400/2500-series truck. This system features a microwave array mounted on an articulating rear platform, and a radar housed in a dome on an extendable mast positioned near the cab of the vehicle. The different configurations of these microwave weapons suggest that China is exploring various options for vehicle integration and operational deployment.

The Zhuhai Airshow preparations have also revealed a variety of laser-based directed energy systems, which are likely intended for similar counter-drone applications. These laser systems are mounted on light armored vehicles and unmanned ground platforms, further demonstrating China’s focus on developing diverse, mobile solutions for neutralizing aerial threats in a range of operational environments.

These developments highlight China’s growing capabilities in directed energy weaponry, a field that is increasingly seen as vital in modern military operations. With drones becoming a pervasive threat in both military and civilian spheres, counter-drone technologies like microwave and laser-based systems are poised to play a critical role in future defense strategies. As the Zhuhai Airshow continues, further details on these groundbreaking systems may emerge, potentially reshaping the future of air defense.

By Impact Lab