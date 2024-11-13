In a groundbreaking study, researchers have developed a novel nasal spray that targets the root cause of chronic neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease, leading to promising improvements in brain health. The treatment significantly reduced inflammation in the brain and helped prevent the build-up of plaques and proteins linked to the progressive loss of neurons, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

The innovative approach, developed by Ashok K. Shetty, Ph.D., a University Distinguished Professor and associate director at the Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and his collaborator Madhu LN, Ph.D., uses extracellular vesicles derived from neural stem cells. These vesicles, delivered through a nasal spray, are capable of non-invasively targeting cells involved in sustaining neuroinflammation in the brain.

“The key to this approach is that the cargo carried by these extracellular vesicles could potentially reduce the neuropathological changes typically seen in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients,” says Dr. Shetty.

In their study, the researchers tested the nasal spray treatment on an animal model in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The results were encouraging: the treatment not only reduced inflammation but also helped clear harmful protein plaques that are believed to contribute to cognitive decline.

A particularly exciting finding from the study was the involvement of microglia, the immune cells in the brain that play a critical role in managing inflammation. In Alzheimer’s disease, microglia are initially activated to clear amyloid plaques, but chronic activation can cause them to lose their normal function and become harmful to neurons.

By administering the neural stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles through the nasal spray, the researchers observed a change in the gene expression of microglia. This shift significantly reduced harmful proinflammatory proteins without impairing the microglia’s ability to continue clearing amyloid plaques. These results suggest that the treatment could prevent the harmful overactivation of microglia while maintaining their essential protective role.

Dr. Shetty, who has filed a patent for the intranasal application of neural stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other neurological disorders, believes the research could pave the way for delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. He is hopeful that future studies could show the potential to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline by 10 to 15 years after initial diagnosis.

“We are just beginning our journey to advance this therapy for Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr. Shetty, whose work has been supported by the National Institute on Aging. The research is expected to inspire further studies and clinical trials aimed at exploring the broader applications of this therapy in treating Alzheimer’s and potentially other neurological disorders.

As the research continues, the nasal spray treatment offers hope for a non-invasive, effective approach to slowing the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and potentially improving the quality of life for millions of people living with this condition.

