A team of researchers in Japan has made an astonishing breakthrough that could revolutionize the fields of regenerative medicine and lab-grown meat. In a recent study published in Proceedings of the Japan Academy, Series B, the scientists have successfully created solar-powered tissues, a development that could significantly enhance the production of lab-grown organs and meat.

The groundbreaking research centers on the creation of hybrid plant-animal cells capable of harnessing energy from sunlight, just like plants. While plants use photosynthesis to convert sunlight into energy, animals rely on mitochondria for energy production. By combining plant cells with animal cells—specifically, cells taken from hamsters—the team aimed to create a new type of tissue that could produce energy from sunlight.

The key to this innovation lies in the ability to isolate chloroplasts, the plant organelles responsible for photosynthesis, and integrate them into animal cells. By doing this, the scientists hoped to enable the animal cells to capture and convert solar energy, resulting in tissue that could grow faster and more efficiently in the lab.

After cultivating the hybrid cells in the lab for two days, the researchers conducted a crucial test to determine whether the animal cells had successfully absorbed the chloroplasts. They used a specific laser to shine light on the cells, as chlorophyll—the green pigment in chloroplasts—becomes visible under certain wavelengths of light. To their astonishment, the chlorophyll was visible inside the hamster cells, confirming that the plant material had integrated into the animal cells.

Further experiments using amplitude modulation fluorometry—an advanced technique for measuring photosynthetic activity—confirmed that the chloroplasts were not only present but were also actively performing photosynthesis. This marked the first time that photosynthetic electron transport had been successfully implanted in animal cells.

What makes this development even more exciting is the observation that the solar-powered tissue appeared to grow faster than standard hamster cells. This faster growth could have profound implications for the production of lab-grown organs and meat, areas that have long been a challenge for scientists.

Lab-grown meat, in particular, holds great promise as a sustainable alternative to conventional meat production, which has significant environmental impacts. Similarly, the ability to grow organs more efficiently could help address the growing shortage of donor organs for transplants.

Professor Sachihiro Matsunaga, one of the authors of the study, explained the significance of the discovery to New Atlas, saying, “This is the first time photosynthetic electron transport has been implanted into animal cells. We believe this breakthrough could accelerate the growth of new organs and lab-grown meat, a major hurdle in both biotechnology and agriculture.”

This innovative research opens up exciting new possibilities for biotechnology, where the combination of plant and animal cells could lead to faster, more efficient growth of tissues and organs. If the technique can be further refined and scaled up, it could not only advance lab-grown meat production but also improve the ability to grow human tissues for medical applications, such as organ transplants or regenerative therapies.

As the team continues to explore this hybrid plant-animal cell technology, the potential for creating more sustainable, efficient, and accessible solutions for food production and healthcare has never seemed more promising.

