Move over cold plunge pools—the latest innovation in wellness might soon be a human washing machine.

An Osaka-based company called Science, known for its shower head technology, has developed a groundbreaking contraption that combines cleansing with relaxation. Resembling a cockpit, the machine immerses bathers in water while monitoring their biological data. Sensors measure vital signs like pulse, ensuring the water temperature is perfectly tailored to each individual. To enhance the experience, the device projects soothing images on the inside of its transparent cover, promoting a sense of calm and refreshment.

This innovative device, called the “Mirai Ningen Sentakuki” (or “Human Washing Machine of the Future”), is designed to “wash the mind” as well as the body. For now, it will debut at an Osaka expo in April, where attendees can book 15-minute sessions for a unique “wash and dry” experience. Up to eight participants per day will have the chance to try this next-level bathing ritual.

While the futuristic washing machine may never hit the retail market, reports suggest a home-use version could be in development. If realized, this invention could redefine personal care, blending physical cleansing with mental rejuvenation in a single, immersive experience.

With its potential to transform self-care routines, the human washing machine highlights Japan’s knack for blending technology with wellness innovation. Whether or not it becomes widely available, it offers a glimpse into the future of relaxation and hygiene.

