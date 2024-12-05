From soldering guns to smartphone microscopes, there are certain gadgets that immediately spark our curiosity and make us wonder how we ever lived without them. The Hanboost C1 wireless ultrasonic cutter is one of those devices that falls squarely into this category. A versatile tool with a range of applications, it’s not just aimed at DIY makers and crafters but appeals to a broader audience. Whether you’re a sculptor, 3D printer, or model builder, this gadget promises to elevate your precision cutting game with ease.

The Hanboost C1 can slice through an impressive range of materials — including wood, plastic, leather, rubber, and paper — with the utmost precision. Operating at a remarkable 40,000 vibrations per second, it cuts silently, gliding through your work without the usual tearing, scratching, or scoring you might encounter with traditional tools. The result? Clean, smooth cuts every time.

Designed to resemble a pen, the Hanboost C1 is lightweight and comfortable to use, weighing just 250g (about 9 oz). The tip of the tool features a replaceable blade, ensuring smooth and accurate cutting every time. With three adjustable power modes, you can easily tailor the cutting force to suit the material you’re working on. The built-in LED light illuminates your work area, making it easy to cut even in low-light environments or on intricate projects that require precision.

The simple interface allows for effortless operation — perfect for beginners or anyone who wants to get straight to work. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, switching between modes is a breeze, and you can rely on the Hanboost C1 to help you achieve the perfect cut each time.

The Hanboost C1 is a wireless tool, which means no more tangled cords or the hassle of being tethered to an outlet. Powered by a 3,000 mAh USB-C rechargeable battery, it offers two to three hours of continuous cutting. When you’re done, it conveniently stores away in a sleek carry case, along with a 24-piece blade set and a blade shield for safety.

One thoughtful design feature is the hidden hex wrench storage, which allows for easy blade switching on the go. Plus, the cutter is compatible with most common blade types, so you don’t have to buy replacements exclusively from Hanboost — though you can, if you prefer.

Given the power behind the Hanboost C1, the tool is equipped with safety features to prevent accidental use. A two-second long press is required to power it on, minimizing the chance of it turning on unexpectedly. Additionally, the cutter automatically powers off after five minutes of inactivity to conserve battery life. Built with a titanium alloy amplifier and a high-hardness alloy chuck, it promises both durability and precision.

At just $109 (40% off its MSRP of $179) with eight days left in its Kickstarter campaign, the Hanboost C1 offers incredible value for a tool of its caliber. It comes with the basic set, which includes the cutter, charging cable, carry case, blade shield, and the 24-piece blade set. The campaign also offers various add-ons and packages for those who want more options.

This portable, powerful, and precise tool is set to make cutting tasks easier and more efficient for hobbyists, professionals, and creators around the world. With shipping expected in March 2025, the Hanboost C1 will be available to backers worldwide, making this game-changing tool available to anyone in need of precision cutting.

Whether you’re crafting intricate models, sculpting detailed designs, or simply looking for a better way to cut materials, the Hanboost C1 promises to be an indispensable addition to your toolkit.

By Impact Lab