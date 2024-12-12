Stretchable lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) have emerged as a promising solution for powering wearable and flexible electronic devices, including electronic skin, soft robotics, and wearable smartphones. A new development in this field now offers a significant improvement: self-healing stretchable LIBs, which not only extend the lifespan of the battery but also enhance its reliability.

In a groundbreaking study published in the KeAi Journal of Supramolecular Materials, researchers from Jilin University in China have unveiled an innovative approach to fabricating stretchable and self-healing LIBs in an all-in-one configuration. This new strategy could revolutionize the design and performance of batteries for flexible electronics.

According to the lead researcher, Professor Xiaokong Liu, the team achieved this breakthrough by using dynamic covalent polymers crosslinked with dynamic imine bonds. These bonds serve dual purposes in the battery—they function as both the electrolyte and the binder for the electrodes. This novel configuration eliminates the need for separate layers for the electrolyte and electrodes, making the entire structure stretchable and self-healing.

“Previously, self-healing LIBs were flexible but not stretchable, and while stretchable LIBs existed, they lacked self-healing properties,” explained Prof. Liu. “Our achievement lies in the creation of a battery with an all-in-one configuration, where the electrolyte and electrodes are fused together at the interface through the exchange of dynamic imine bonds. This design not only makes the battery stretchable and self-healing, but it also addresses the delamination issue that typically occurs in stretchable LIBs.”

The stretchable LIB developed by the team can elongate up to 220 ± 20% of its original length before breaking. Despite this stretchability, it can consistently serve as a power source, such as for a timer, even while being stretched and released. In an impressive demonstration, the battery, once cut and then healed, was still able to power an LED light, proving its ability to function even after sustaining damage.

This innovation presents a promising new approach for creating energy storage devices that can be integrated into stretchable and wearable electronics. “Our work offers a novel and viable strategy for designing stretchable and self-healable energy storage devices, making them highly promising for use in wearable electronics and other flexible applications,” said Prof. Liu.

The ability of stretchable and self-healing batteries to retain their functionality after damage is a game-changer for wearable technology, where devices often undergo mechanical stress or are exposed to harsh environments. By extending the lifespan and reliability of these power sources, this breakthrough paves the way for more durable and sustainable wearable electronics.

In conclusion, this research opens up new possibilities for the design and application of stretchable and self-healing lithium-ion batteries, marking a significant step forward in the development of flexible and reliable power sources for next-generation electronic devices.

By Impact Lab