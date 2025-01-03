CATL, a Chinese leader in the battery and electric vehicle (EV) technology sector, has introduced its groundbreaking Bedrock Chassis, an ultra-safe EV platform that has passed rigorous safety tests, setting new benchmarks for automotive safety. This innovative chassis is capable of withstanding high-speed impacts and extreme crash conditions without compromising on safety, performance, or reliability.

The Bedrock Chassis has proven its resilience by successfully passing the world’s most challenging safety test: a frontal impact test at speeds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph), without the risk of fire, explosion, or thermal runaway. CATL claims this achievement redefines the safety standards for the industry, with the Bedrock Chassis offering unparalleled protection in all scenarios and across a wide range of speeds.

The innovative design of the Bedrock Chassis decouples the vehicle’s upper body from its underlying structure, allowing it to absorb 85% of the collision energy during an impact, compared to around 60% absorbed by traditional chassis. This dramatic improvement in energy absorption capabilities significantly enhances passenger safety.

At the heart of the Bedrock Chassis is a battery-centered design that utilizes CATL’s Cell-to-Chassis integration technology. This advanced system directly integrates the battery cells into the chassis, allowing for a shared structural design that optimizes both strength and energy efficiency.

Through a series of technological breakthroughs, the Bedrock Chassis also passed the world’s first “dual extreme safety test,” which evaluates both high-speed impacts and extreme crash conditions. According to Ni Jun, CATL’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, “There has been no previous instance of any new energy vehicle attempting a 120 km/h frontal pole impact test. With this extreme challenge, CATL’s Bedrock Chassis has set a new industry standard.”

The Bedrock Chassis features a revolutionary three-dimensional biomimetic tortoise-shell structure, which integrates the vehicle’s body and energy unit framework. This design provides the battery with “indestructible protection,” ensuring both the safety of the occupants and the integrity of the energy system during a crash.

Additionally, the chassis is equipped with an aircraft carrier-grade arresting structure that disperses impact forces across multiple pathways. This helps gradually decelerate the vehicle and minimizes the depth and speed at which obstacles intrude into the cabin, reducing the likelihood of injury to passengers.

CATL has also incorporated cutting-edge materials in the Bedrock Chassis, including submarine-grade hot-formed steel with a strength of 2000 MPa and aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with a strength of 600 MPa. These materials significantly enhance the rigidity of the chassis, making it incredibly resistant to deformation and impact forces.

One of the standout features of the Bedrock Chassis is its ultra-safe battery cell design, which includes NP (Nano-Protection) technology and a high-ductility energy-absorbing insulation film. These innovations help to prevent battery failures during a crash, setting new standards for safety in the EV industry.

In the event of an impact, the chassis can achieve high-voltage disconnection within 0.01 seconds and complete the discharge of residual high-voltage energy within 0.2 seconds. This rapid response further enhances the safety of the vehicle, preventing potential risks associated with battery malfunctions in the aftermath of a crash.

The battery cells integrated into the Bedrock Chassis have undergone a series of demanding tests, including high-speed sled impact tests at 60 km/h (37 mph), 90-degree bending tests, and breakthrough sawing tests. In each of these tests, the battery did not catch fire or explode, showcasing CATL’s commitment to elevating safety standards in EV battery technology.

These rigorous tests represent industry-first achievements by CATL and push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of battery safety.

During the launch event for the Bedrock Chassis, AVATR, the first automaker to adopt the new chassis, and CAIT-SH, CATL’s skateboard chassis arm, signed an agreement to deepen their cooperation. This collaboration aims to create a safer, higher-quality travel experience for consumers, leveraging CATL’s innovations to drive the future of electric vehicles.

With its revolutionary safety features, groundbreaking design, and advanced materials, CATL’s Bedrock Chassis is poised to set a new standard for EV safety and performance, making a significant impact on the automotive industry.

