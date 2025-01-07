Pudu Technology Inc., a Shenzhen-based robotics company, recently unveiled its first full-sized bipedal humanoid robot, the PUDU D9. Set to be available for pre-sale through its official website, the company envisions the PUDU D9 as a step toward achieving “commercially viable embodied intelligence.”

Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, highlighted the company’s commitment to customer-centric innovation. “Customer centricity has always been at the core of PUDU’s values. Moving forward, we will continue to explore technology driven by customer needs and pain points,” he said. Zhang emphasized that the company’s deep experience in the commercial service sector will be crucial in advancing semi-humanoid and humanoid robots, making robotic services more accessible to a broader audience.

Pudu Robotics has been a leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, holding over 1,000 authorized patents globally. The company’s robots are widely used across industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education, and manufacturing. With more than 80,000 units shipped to over 60 countries, Pudu’s robots have demonstrated significant global adoption.

Developed by Pudu X-Lab, the PUDU D9 follows the semi-humanoid robot PUDU D7 and the dexterous hand PUDU DH11. Standing 170 cm tall and weighing 65 kg, the PUDU D9 features 42 degrees of freedom across its joints, with a maximum joint torque of 352 Nm. Equipped with the PUDU DH11 hand, the robot can perform human-like bipedal walking and execute tasks using dual-arm capabilities.

In a recent demonstration video, the PUDU D9 showed off its mobility, including upright walking, navigating obstacles, climbing slopes, and performing ground cleaning tasks using the PUDU SH1. The robot’s design is centered around human capabilities, with a focus on providing practical assistance across various industries.

Key capabilities of the PUDU D9 include:

Dynamic Mobility: The PUDU D9’s bipedal structure allows it to walk at speeds of up to 2 m/s (4.4 mph) on flat surfaces. It can navigate stairs, slopes, and other challenging terrains. Using advanced algorithms, it achieves “lightweight” gait control, minimizing noise and ensuring smooth operation in human environments. Its high-precision sensors allow for real-time 3D mapping and autonomous route planning, enabling accurate self-positioning.

Precision Manipulation: With two robot arms, each boasting seven degrees of freedom, the PUDU D9 can carry payloads exceeding 20 kg (44 lb.). When paired with the PUDU DH11 hand, it is capable of executing delicate tasks. The robot can also rapidly learn new tasks through proprietary reinforcement-learning algorithms, enabling end-to-end task planning for various operational needs.

Natural Interaction: The PUDU D9 is equipped with a range of sensors for visual, tactile, force, and auditory data collection. These sensors enable multimodal natural interactions, enhancing the robot's responsiveness and improving service quality through advanced AI integration.

The PUDU D9 joins a growing lineup of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots from Pudu Robotics. In addition to the D9, the company recently upgraded its FlashBot indoor delivery robot and showcased its AI-powered robotic cleaning systems at the ISSA Show North America.

The PUDU D9 enters a competitive market alongside humanoid robots from other companies, such as 1X Technologies’ NEO, Agility Robotics’ Digit, Apptronik’s Apollo, Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, Figure AI’s Figure 02, Fourier’s GR-2, Tesla’s Optimus, and Unitree Robotics’ G1.

