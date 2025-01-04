China has reportedly conducted a successful trial run of its high-speed rail, the CR450, which is slated to become the world’s fastest commercial train upon its expected launch in 2025. The CR450, capable of reaching a trial speed of 280 mph (450 km/h), was recently tested on a route between Tianjin and Beijing.

Videos of the train, which surfaced on social media in November before being taken down, showcased the sleek, cutting-edge design of the new train. When viewed from the side, the CR450 bears a striking resemblance to an arrow, with a streamlined, bullet-shaped nose and slightly angular contours. The cockpit is also equipped with decorative breathing lights, adding to the futuristic appearance.

The test train, marked as CR450AF-0001, was reportedly seen in one of the leaked videos, while more recent images reveal an eight-car version with its serial number covered by white tape, according to reports from SCMP.

The CR450 is China’s most recently designed high-speed train model and will be able to operate at speeds of 248 miles per hour (400 kilometers per hour) during commercial operations.

This represents a significant leap in speed compared to China’s existing CR400 Fuxing trains, which currently operate at speeds of up to 217 miles per hour (350 km/h). The CR450’s cutting-edge design and impressive speed make it a key development in China’s ongoing efforts to dominate the global high-speed rail market.

By Impact Lab