Imagine a device that could identify mechanical damage in apples before bruising appears, detect diseases through a patient’s breath, monitor food freshness in real time across entire supply chains, and even sniff out hazardous gases in industrial settings—all using technology already found in your smartphone. Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have developed such a device: a groundbreaking electronic nose that uses a single sensor to perform tasks that typically require hundreds of sensors. This innovative technology, known as the “Ant-nose,” could revolutionize industries ranging from food safety to environmental monitoring, offering a simpler and more affordable alternative to existing systems.

The Ant-nose uses a familiar principle—antenna technology, the same technology that powers wireless communication in devices like smartphones and computers—to create an artificial sense of smell. Unlike traditional electronic noses, which often require large arrays of specialized sensors, the Ant-nose achieves its remarkable sensitivity with a single antenna and a single type of coating. This simplicity dramatically reduces both cost and power consumption while maintaining high performance.

“We are literally surrounded by technology that communicates using antenna technology,” said Michael Cheffena, a professor of telecommunications at NTNU. “This existing infrastructure, from mobile phones to computers, creates an opportunity to harness this technology for sensing applications.”

Traditional electronic noses, or e-noses, are inspired by how mammals detect smells. They typically use an array of different sensors, each designed to detect specific gases. These systems can require hundreds of sensors, each coated with distinct materials, making them not only expensive and power-hungry but also difficult to scale. The Ant-nose, however, uses a single antenna, which allows it to detect a wide range of gases without the need for multiple sensors.

The Ant-nose functions by transmitting radio signals at different frequencies and analyzing how they’re reflected back. These reflections form unique patterns based on the gases present, much like chemical fingerprints. This process allows the device to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs)—gases that evaporate easily at low temperatures and are found all around us. From the fresh scent of grass to the fumes of gasoline, VOCs play a role in many everyday experiences.

One of the most impressive features of the Ant-nose is its ability to distinguish between isomers—chemical compounds that are very similar in structure but differ slightly in molecular composition. “Isomers are a bit like twins: they’re very similar, but not identical,” explained Yu Dang, the study’s lead author. The Ant-nose demonstrated an impressive 96.7% accuracy rate in differentiating between six different VOCs, including several pairs of isomers.

The potential applications of the Ant-nose are vast, spanning food safety, industrial monitoring, and environmental protection. In laboratory tests, the device has already demonstrated practical uses. For example, it was successfully employed to assess apple damage by monitoring the chemical emissions that occur when pressure is applied—mimicking the conditions fruit might experience during shipping. The Ant-nose was able to accurately distinguish between damaged and undamaged apples, offering a new way to monitor food quality during transport.

The team also tested the device on food freshness. They used it to evaluate strawberries, grapes, and pork, finding that the Ant-nose could detect chemical changes that occur as food ages. In tests, it was able to differentiate between fresh food and items that had been stored for five days, suggesting its potential for real-time freshness monitoring across food supply chains.

One of the most exciting prospects for the Ant-nose is its potential in healthcare. VOCs, the compounds the device detects, play a crucial role in many biological processes. For instance, trained dogs are able to detect health-threatening changes in blood sugar levels and even diagnose diseases like cancer by sniffing out VOCs in a person’s breath. The principle behind the Ant-nose is similar: by detecting these compounds, the device could potentially identify early signs of disease. However, unlike detection dogs, which require months of specialized training, the Ant-nose could offer a more accessible and automated solution for disease detection.

“This technology could transform how we detect health conditions,” said Dang. “We envision a future where the Ant-nose could help diagnose diseases or even monitor conditions like diabetes or cancer. While more research is needed, the potential is immense.”

Despite its promise, the Ant-nose is still in its early stages of development. Researchers plan to conduct further studies to validate its medical applications, and more testing will be required to ensure its accuracy and reliability in diverse environments. The team also aims to refine the device’s design to improve its sensitivity and speed, ensuring it can function in a wide range of conditions.

Nonetheless, the Ant-nose represents a major leap forward in sensing technology, offering a more efficient, cost-effective, and versatile alternative to existing methods. With further development, this device could have far-reaching impacts, transforming industries and enhancing our ability to monitor and detect everything from food freshness to health conditions and environmental hazards.

