SolidddVision smartglasses, developed by Soliddd Corp, are offering an innovative solution to people suffering from macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness. Inspired by the eyes of a fly and powered by cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology, these glasses are changing the way we think about vision correction. First unveiled at CES 2025, they represent what is being called the “first true vision correction” for macular degeneration—a condition that causes central vision to blur as the macula, the part of the retina responsible for sharp central vision, deteriorates.

SolidddVision smartglasses blend augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create a groundbreaking way of restoring sight to individuals with damaged retinas. The glasses use a unique system of projecting multiple images onto healthy parts of the retina, a method inspired by the structure of a fly’s eye. This design allows the glasses to send light in parallel rays, simulating a complete visual picture by engaging the visual cortex. The result is an enhanced image that bypasses the damaged areas of the retina, helping users see more clearly.

The glasses are equipped with two sets of cameras—one facing outward and the other directed towards the wearer—capturing the wearer’s environment and their gaze. This information is processed by sophisticated software and projected onto displays behind the lenses. By mimicking how the brain naturally processes visual stimuli, SolidddVision smartglasses deliver a cohesive and 3D-like image, allowing wearers to experience an enhanced visual field.

This innovative technology, a decade in the making, leverages 3D technology and computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) to produce a powerful effect: restoring sight in areas of the visual field that are typically devoid of image input. Neal Weinstock, CEO and founder of Soliddd Corp, explains that the glasses’ ability to project 100 different views onto the display creates a “single, stereo, full-field image” that the brain processes as normal, in-focus sight.

Each lens in the glasses contains 49 miniature lenses, but Soliddd plans to triple this number in future iterations to further improve visual clarity. By mimicking the fly’s compound eye, each lens projects the image captured by the forward-facing cameras at different angles, allowing the brain to naturally assemble the visual data into a coherent image.

The impact of SolidddVision smartglasses is not just theoretical—clinical trials have already shown impressive results. Researchers at the Lighthouse Guild in New York conducted a trial involving 30 patients with macular degeneration and found that most participants experienced a significant improvement in their ability to read and recognize images. Some trial participants saw an improvement of 50% or more in their reading ability, a groundbreaking achievement for those who previously struggled with central vision loss.

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Chad Kline, who had been living with distorted vision for over two decades due to a retinal detachment, said, “Trying the SolidddVision™ glasses enabled me to see without the double vision and distortion that have affected my daily life.”

Judy Scheck, a nearly blind participant, shared her emotional experience: “When I looked through the Soliddd device, I could clearly see an image of Taylor Swift and, best of all, read some text. This is truly a life-changing invention for me and others like me.”

Megan Lisenby, who has lived with a black smudge in the center of her vision due to central cone dystrophy, was equally impressed: “For the first time in almost 30 years, that smudge disappeared and was replaced by an actual image.”

Encouraged by the success of these clinical trials, Soliddd is preparing to launch the smartglasses in 2025 after conducting additional patient tests. The company has plans to make SolidddVision smartglasses available to the millions of people worldwide who suffer from macular degeneration, a condition that affects nearly 20 million people in the United States alone.

“We’re committed to helping restore and improve sight for those with vision loss,” said Weinstock. “SolidddVision smartglasses are lightweight, easy to integrate into daily life, and offer hope to a population that has long had limited options for vision correction.”

With its blend of VR, AR, and AI technologies, SolidddVision could be the first step toward a future where vision loss is no longer a permanent condition for millions of people around the world.

