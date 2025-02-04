In a groundbreaking moment for pediatric surgery, 16-year-old Rev from Aurora, Colorado, became the first patient to undergo gallbladder removal using the remotely controlled Senhance robotic system at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s. What’s more impressive is that Rev was discharged the same afternoon and was back on his feet just two days later, dancing at his prom. This quick recovery marks a dramatic shift in how common surgeries are being performed, thanks to cutting-edge technology that promises to make procedures faster, safer, and less invasive.

Historically, surgeries like gallbladder removal required extended hospital stays and weeks of painful recovery. However, with innovations from Asensus Surgical and its Senhance system, these processes are becoming more efficient, even in the delicate world of pediatric surgery—a field known for its unique challenges.

Dr. Steve Rothenberg, a seasoned surgeon specializing in minimally invasive procedures for infants and children, has seen firsthand how difficult it can be to find surgical systems that meet the specific demands of young patients. The range of sizes—ranging from infants weighing less than a pound to children over 250 lbs—requires a delicate touch and precise instrumentation.

For Rothenberg, the introduction of the Senhance system has been a game-changer. “I’ve spent most of my career trying to develop instrumentation that works for small infants and children,” he explained. “The Senhance system, with its smaller, reusable instruments, is the first system I’ve seen that truly meets the demands of pediatric surgery.”

The Senhance system is equipped with 3mm and 5mm instruments, designed specifically for pediatric patients’ small anatomy. This is a significant departure from traditional surgical robots, which typically rely on larger instruments and can be cumbersome in the delicate space of a child’s body. The system also features a 5mm camera scope, haptic feedback, and advanced clinical intelligence, which allows surgeons like Rothenberg to perform procedures from a control center just a few feet away from the operating table.

One of the key differentiators of the Senhance system is its use of small, precise instruments and real-time augmented intelligence. “This system stands out because of the haptic feedback and the ability to use three-millimeter instruments, which is something not found in other surgical robots on the market,” said Anthony Fernando, president and CEO of Asensus. “It also uses augmented intelligence to help guide surgeons during the procedure.”

The real-time augmented intelligence helps by assisting surgeons with precise adjustments in the operation, improving efficiency and accuracy. This is especially crucial in pediatric surgery, where smaller instruments and delicate maneuvers are required. Rothenberg, who has over 20 years of experience in robotic surgery, sees these features as invaluable in the pediatric space.

“The system’s open platform allows me to see the patient while operating,” he added. “This is important because, in traditional robotic surgery, surgeons are often looking through a hooded console, which can make it difficult to visualize the patient directly.” With the Senhance system, Rothenberg is able to operate while keeping his focus on both the procedure and the patient, offering greater control and flexibility during surgery.

Senhance’s advanced features also give surgeons greater control during procedures. In traditional laparoscopic surgery, surgeons often need an assistant to manage the laparoscopic camera, which can be time-consuming and distracting. With the Senhance system, Rothenberg is able to control the camera with his eyes, allowing him to maintain focus on his instruments while simultaneously adjusting the camera.

“It’s quite an amazing thing,” Rothenberg said. “I can make fine adjustments while operating, and I don’t have to waste time moving my hands between instruments and the camera controls.” This newfound control allows surgeons to perform up to three tasks simultaneously, improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the procedure.

However, this new level of control does come with a learning curve. According to Fernando, “The learning curve lies in using all the additional features effectively. Surgeons have to practice to become familiar with the robot’s capabilities and how to integrate them seamlessly into their workflow.”

While the Senhance system is still in its first generation, Asensus is already gathering valuable feedback from surgeons to enhance future iterations. Fernando emphasized that this feedback, particularly from pediatric specialists like Rothenberg, is essential in developing a system that can truly meet the needs of surgeons and patients alike.

“We’ve been working with surgeons in real clinical settings, not just using the system as a research tool,” Fernando explained. “We’ve received feedback from over 90% of the 15,000 cases Senhance has participated in, and that data is helping us develop the next-generation platform.”

For Rothenberg, the ability to collaborate with Asensus in real-time has been crucial to improving the system’s design. “It’s so much better when a company listens to surgeons during the design process, rather than presenting a finished product and asking for feedback afterward,” he said.

Looking ahead, Rothenberg hopes that advancements in robotic surgery, like the Senhance system, will serve as a kind of “advanced driver assistance system” (ADAS) for surgeons. “We’re not getting as much broad experience as we used to during our training, so hopefully, systems like this can help prevent mistakes and improve our performance, especially in more complex procedures.”

As robotic surgery continues to evolve, the Senhance system is leading the charge in improving outcomes for pediatric patients. By making surgeries faster, less invasive, and more precise, it has the potential to dramatically reduce recovery times and improve the overall patient experience. With ongoing advancements, including the development of a second-generation platform, Asensus Surgical is well-positioned to continue innovating in the field of pediatric surgery.

For Rothenberg and other pediatric surgeons, this technology represents the future of surgery—one that is safer, more efficient, and more tailored to the unique needs of young patients. “It’s exciting to be part of a company that is really focused on pediatric surgery,” Rothenberg said. “We’re making strides in a field that has so many challenges, and we’re doing it with technology that is truly designed with kids in mind.”

