In less than a decade, the need for sex to produce a baby could be a thing of the past, opening up possibilities for same-sex couples and even multi-partnered relationships to have biological children. A recent meeting by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) revealed that scientists are nearing a breakthrough in growing human eggs and sperm in the lab. This monumental shift in reproductive science could change the way we think about family, sex, and genetics, but it also raises ethical questions and concerns about its potential societal impact.

At the meeting, HFEA officials discussed the rapid progress being made in the field of in vitro gametogenesis (IVG)—the process of reprogramming stem cells or even skin cells to function like eggs or sperm cells. This revolutionary advancement is already showing success in animals, with the creation of babies from two male mice and even the possibility of a child from two biological fathers. Experts believe that bridging the gap from mice to humans could take as little as two to ten years, potentially opening the door to lab-grown human embryos with the genetic material from multiple parents.

IVG technology could fundamentally transform reproductive medicine. If validated and accepted by the public, it could offer a new way for individuals with fertility challenges, as well as same-sex or multi-partner families, to have biological children. This would eliminate the need for human gamete donations—typically eggs and sperm from third-party donors—offering a more personalized and potentially less invasive alternative to traditional IVF treatments.

Peter Thompson, the CEO of HFEA, explained that IVGs could make fertility treatment more accessible, especially for individuals who may have low fertility counts, and could even expand family-building possibilities for same-sex and multi-partnered families. However, the technology is still in its infancy, with successful reproductive IVG experiments having only been performed in mice, not in non-human primates or humans. While these early successes are promising, the technology will require rigorous testing for safety and efficacy before it can be used in human fertility treatments.

While IVGs could dramatically improve fertility treatments and offer life-changing options for individuals, they also raise profound ethical questions. One of the major concerns is the potential for “multiplex parenting”—a scenario where a child’s genetic material could come from multiple parents. In theory, the final embryo could be created with contributions from not just two biological parents, but even up to four—potentially including genetic material from grandparents, or other family members.

This development could blur the lines of traditional parenthood and raise issues about the concept of family. HFEA’s Julia Chain admitted that the rapid progress feels like science fiction, quipping, “It feels like we ought to have Steven Spielberg on this committee.” And though such advancements could eliminate age barriers for parenthood, they also introduce new societal and ethical dilemmas. For example, some critics have likened solo parenting through IVG to the “extreme of incest,” although others argue that it could offer a way for individuals who want children but cannot have them traditionally to finally build a family.

The implications for how we define family, parenthood, and genetics are huge. Would the child of two same-sex parents, using IVG, truly have four biological grandparents—something that seems far removed from the traditional concept of family? Would the child even recognize the genetic relationship to the individuals who created them? These are important questions that the scientific and ethical community will need to address as the technology moves forward.

Studies in the UK, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Japan have shown that the public generally views IVGs positively, especially as it could be less invasive than traditional IVF. However, there is a strong demand for careful regulation and oversight of the technology. Many people support IVGs because they use the patient’s own cells, which would theoretically reduce the risks associated with third-party egg or sperm donation. At the same time, concerns over the potential for unethical practices—such as selective breeding or genetic modification to “design” children—remain prevalent.

As researchers push the boundaries of what’s possible, the public’s acceptance will play a crucial role in whether IVGs become a routine part of fertility practice. The technology could offer exciting new opportunities for family-building, but it must be carefully regulated to avoid unintended consequences.

While we’re not quite at the point of creating lab-grown human babies, the technology’s potential raises concerns about a future similar to the dystopian society depicted in the movie Gattaca. In that world, genetic selection becomes the norm, and children are chosen based on desirable traits—something that could become a reality if IVG technology enables genetic screening of embryos before implantation.

Some worry that producing multiple embryos in a lab could lead to genetic screening for traits such as intelligence, physical ability, and appearance, creating a society where only certain “ideal” individuals are born. While this idea is still speculative, it’s a significant ethical concern that experts are already grappling with as the technology advances.

The path forward will require careful thought, regulatory measures, and public debate about how far society is willing to push the boundaries of reproductive science.

The rise of in vitro gametogenesis could mark the end of sex as a requirement for human reproduction and open up unprecedented possibilities for family-building. But this progress comes with a host of ethical and social challenges that will need to be addressed as the technology moves from lab experiments to clinical practice. As we edge closer to creating lab-grown human embryos, society must carefully consider what it means to be a parent, the implications of multiplex parenting, and the future of genetic selection. The question is no longer if this technology will change the world, but howit will reshape our understanding of family, identity, and human biology.

By Impact Lab