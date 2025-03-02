This infographic explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized in various occupations across the United States. It examines the proportion of AI-related conversations within each job category and compares these figures with each group’s share of the overall U.S. workforce.

The data comes from Anthropic’s analysis of millions of conversations on Claude, an AI-powered chat assistant developed by Anthropic. The findings are detailed in their research paper, Which Economic Tasks Are Performed with AI? Evidence from Millions of Claude Conversations.

Highlights from the Data:

Computer and Mathematical Occupations Lead in AI Use

Computer and mathematical jobs, including software development roles, make up 37.2% of AI-related conversations, even though these positions represent only 3.4% of the total U.S. workforce. This discrepancy emphasizes the significant role of AI in tech-driven fields. Creative Industries and Education See High AI Adoption

Creative roles, such as those in art, design, and media, along with education, also show notable use of AI. These sectors are particularly focused on content generation, where AI assists in tasks like writing, designing, and producing multimedia. Hands-On Fields Show Limited AI Usage

Occupations in more physical or hands-on industries, like construction, transportation, and food services, show lower levels of AI integration. Automation in these sectors is more challenging due to the nature of the work, which still heavily relies on human involvement. AI as Augmentation vs. Automation

According to Anthropic, 57% of AI-related conversations involve augmentation, where AI assists humans in completing tasks. The remaining 43% are focused on automation, where AI takes on tasks with minimal human involvement.

These findings offer a snapshot of how AI is transforming different sectors of the workforce, illustrating both the potential and current limitations of its applications across various industries.

By Impact Lab