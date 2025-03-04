Scientists at the University of Leicester in the UK have developed an innovative method to extract valuable metals from spent lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries using just water and cooking oil. This new approach allows for the purification of essential metals at room temperature in just a matter of minutes, potentially revolutionizing the way Li-ion batteries are recycled.

As society shifts towards more sustainable energy sources, lithium-ion batteries have become critical in storing energy for everything from electric vehicles (EVs) to mobile phones. With millions of these batteries being used worldwide, the need for effective and eco-friendly recycling methods has never been greater.

Li-ion batteries power over 40 million electric vehicles and more than 10 billion electronic devices globally. However, the widespread use of these batteries has not been accompanied by proper recycling regulations, and as a result, they are often discarded improperly or recycled using energy-intensive and environmentally harmful methods.

Typically, when a Li-ion battery reaches the end of its lifecycle, it is shredded into small pieces, creating a mixture known as “black mass.” This black mass contains valuable materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite, but current recycling methods require the use of high heat or acid treatments to extract these metals, resulting in increased carbon emissions and reduced quality of the recovered materials.

The University of Leicester team, led by researcher Jake Yang, has turned the concept of oil and water on its head by using ultrasound to create nanodroplets of cooking oil that can remain suspended in water for weeks. This technique is key to their breakthrough recycling method.

When these nano oil droplets are introduced into the black mass, they behave like “glue,” sticking to the carbon particles, such as graphite. This bonding causes the graphite to form larger clumps that float to the surface of the water, making it easy to skim off. Crucially, the valuable metals and lithium remain in the black mass, allowing them to be isolated and purified without the need for high temperatures or acidic treatments.

Unlike conventional recycling techniques, which can degrade the quality of recovered metals, the new process preserves the crystalline structure of the materials. This means that the purified metals can be reused directly in the production of new battery cells, offering a much more sustainable and efficient recycling loop.

The researchers believe their new approach could significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the lithium-ion battery recycling process. By eliminating the need for heat and chemicals, their technique could make recycling both more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

In addition, the team has already applied for a patent for this “short-loop” recycling method, which could provide a scalable solution to meet the growing demand for Li-ion battery recycling as the world increasingly turns to electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.

This breakthrough in battery recycling represents a major step forward in making the entire lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries more sustainable—helping to ensure that the energy storage technology powering our clean energy future is as green as possible.

By Impact Lab