Researchers at Aegis FibreTech, a spin-out company from the University of Birmingham, have developed a groundbreaking insulation material capable of withstanding temperatures exceeding 1000°C (1832°F). This new innovation promises to significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of vehicles, particularly in high-temperature environments such as engines and exhaust systems.

Designed for use in electric cars and motorsports, this feather-light insulation material boasts two remarkable advantages: it transfers heat 10 times slower than traditional high-performance automotive materials and is 100 times lighter than conventional ceramic fire blankets. These characteristics make it a game-changer in the realm of heat-resistant insulation.

Ceramic fiber blankets are widely used for high-temperature insulation due to their strong thermal and chemical resistance. However, Aegis FibreTech’s new material outperforms these traditional options by offering ultra-low density and a precisely controlled fiber network. The material is 12 times thinner than ceramic fiber blankets, making it ideal for use in confined spaces where traditional insulation may not fit. Despite its thinness, it can endure temperatures up to 1000°C without sustaining damage.

“Aegis FibreTech’s materials are so light you can’t feel the weight of them,” said Sam Moxon, CEO of Aegis FibreTech. “They provide an effective heat-shielding barrier to temperatures of up to 1000°C and could reduce the weight of a fire blanket to that of a couple of sheets of paper.”

The practical implications of this new material are far-reaching. For vehicles, particularly electric cars, it can be used to reduce exhaust system and engine temperatures, leading to improved performance and longer vehicle lifespans. The material minimizes thermal stress on critical components and protects sensitive parts from heat damage, enhancing overall vehicle safety.

Moreover, this ultra-light insulation material lowers the risk of fires and accidental burns by improving heat protection and shielding surrounding components. Its ability to withstand extreme temperatures without compromising structural integrity could make it a vital tool for fire safety in high-performance vehicles.

Aegis FibreTech’s new material is not just a technological advancement—it is also a step toward more sustainable solutions. The company has opted for eco-friendly bioactive glass as its base material, a glass-ceramic biomaterial that is both highly effective and environmentally friendly. The electrospinning process, which uses an electrical field to produce ultra-thin nanofibers, allows for precise control over fiber dimensions and structure. This enables the creation of flexible, cotton-like fabrics or multi-layered, high-density materials.

One of the standout features of the electrospun fibers is their reusability, making them an attractive option for industries that prioritize sustainability, such as electric vehicles (EVs), construction, and aerospace. “The electrospun fibres are made from bioactive glass, contributing to a more environmentally friendly product that can be reused. This sustainable approach aligns with modern industry demands for eco-friendly solutions,” the company’s website states.

The development of Aegis FibreTech’s material marks a significant advancement in vehicle heat and fire protection. It joins a growing list of innovations in the field. For example, last year, Japanese tech company Asahi Kasei introduced a flame-retardant nonwoven fabric designed to enhance EV battery safety. This fabric can withstand temperatures up to 1,300°C, maintaining a safe temperature on the opposite side below 400°C—further illustrating the growing importance of thermal protection in modern vehicles.

As the world moves towards more energy-efficient and environmentally conscious solutions, Aegis FibreTech’s revolutionary insulation material could play a key role in shaping the future of high-temperature protection across multiple industries.

By Impact Lab