A major milestone in space manufacturing has been achieved with the return of the first-ever metal component produced on the International Space Station (ISS). The component, created using a metal 3D printing system developed by Airbus and its partners, marks a significant step forward in additive manufacturing technology for space exploration. This system has been operational in the ISS’s Columbus module since January 2024, thanks to ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who installed it as part of his Huginn mission.

The first successful print, a curved structure shaped like an “S”, was completed in June 2024. Following this initial test, a fully functional component was produced later that summer, with another sample printed in December. The sample now returned to Earth is being analyzed at the European Space Research and Technology Center (ESTEC) in the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory. The primary objective of this investigation is to compare how the metal 3D printing process in microgravity differs from production on Earth. Another sample will also be sent to the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) for further analysis.

Until now, the ISS has only seen 3D printing of plastic parts. The successful demonstration of metal 3D printing opens up new possibilities for self-sufficient manufacturing in space, a crucial development as future missions venture further from Earth. By enabling the production of spare parts and tools directly in orbit, the technology could reduce reliance on expensive supplies and enhance repair capabilities during extended space missions.

The analysis of these printed components is expected to provide deeper insights into the stability of the printing process and the material properties of metal parts in space. In the long term, these findings could pave the way for the expanded use of 3D printing in upcoming lunar and Mars missions, where local manufacturing will be essential for sustainability and mission success.

