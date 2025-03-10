The growing issue of space debris—comprising spent rockets, defunct satellites, and other fragments—poses an increasing threat to active missions in Earth’s orbit. If left unchecked, this orbital clutter could lead to catastrophic collisions, damaging current satellites and jeopardizing the future of space exploration.

In response to this looming crisis, a team in Japan is making significant strides to clean up the space junk. Astroscale, a company dedicated to removing space debris, launched its ADRAS-J mission to test innovative technology designed to capture and remove debris. ADRAS-J stands for Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan.

Astroscale has developed a spacecraft capable of capturing space debris and guiding it back to Earth, where it can either burn up in the atmosphere or crash into the ocean in a controlled manner. The company’s latest mission saw the spacecraft approach a discarded upper stage of the Japanese H-IIA rocket, which has been orbiting Earth since 2009.

Approaching uncontrolled space junk like the H-IIA rocket stage is far more difficult than docking with active, navigable objects like the International Space Station. These defunct objects lack the communication systems and navigation aids necessary for precise maneuvering in the challenging space environment.

Nevertheless, Astroscale’s spacecraft successfully navigated its way to within 50 feet (about 15 meters) of the H-IIA rocket stage. The mission, which launched in February 2024, sent the spacecraft into a polar orbit at an altitude exceeding 350 miles (560 kilometers) to initiate its chase.

On November 30th, 2024, ADRAS-J successfully completed its final approach to the rocket stage, coming within 49 feet (15 meters) of the object. Using cameras and lasers for navigation, the spacecraft was able to carry out a close inspection before retreating for further preparations.

Astroscale’s next step is to launch ADRAS-J2, a mission that will aim to physically dock with the H-IIA rocket stage, complete the final 15-meter approach, and de-orbit the object. Unlike the first mission, which was a test run, ADRAS-J2 will be equipped with a robotic arm designed to capture the rocket stage and guide it back toward Earth. Once captured, the H-IIA rocket stage will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. The ADRAS-J2 mission is expected to launch in 2027.

The successful close approach in November 2024 earned Astroscale additional funding from Japan’s space agency, which awarded the company $88 million to help build and launch ADRAS-J2.

Astroscale’s ambitions extend far beyond this initial mission. The company is developing a range of technologies aimed at tackling different types of space debris, including plans to remove a European OneWeb satellite using a magnetic plate system to connect with de-orbiting spacecraft.

Currently, Earth’s orbit is cluttered with over 2,000 discarded rocket stages and approximately 32,000 pieces of debris larger than four inches in diameter. These objects pose significant risks to satellites, space stations, and other vital space infrastructure. Removing this debris will be a complex and expensive task, but it is essential for ensuring the safety and sustainability of future space missions.

NASA estimates that the cost of removing each piece of space debris could reach around $8 million once standardized procedures are in place. While this may seem like a hefty price, the cost of inaction could be far greater. Collisions with functioning satellites could lead to the disruption of critical communication, navigation, and scientific operations, all of which rely heavily on space-based infrastructure.

Astroscale’s mission marks a significant milestone in the global effort to tackle the growing problem of space debris. As the company and others continue to develop new technologies to capture and remove space junk, it brings us one step closer to preserving the safety and viability of Earth’s orbit for years to come.

