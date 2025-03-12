A cutting-edge burner has been developed to improve methane combustion efficiency, featuring a unique nozzle design that directs methane flow in three distinct directions, alongside an impeller that guides gas toward the flame. This innovative configuration ensures optimal oxygen-methane mixing and enables complete combustion before external factors like crosswinds can disrupt the process. The burner’s design was made possible through a combination of machine learning, computational fluid dynamics, and additive manufacturing techniques.

Extensive testing at Southwest Research Institute’s (SwRI) indoor facility confirmed the burner’s effectiveness in simulating controlled crosswind conditions. “Even a slight crosswind drastically reduced the efficiency of most burners. We discovered that the structure and movement of the fins inside the burner played a critical role in maintaining optimal performance,” explained SwRI Principal Engineer Alex Schluneker.

This breakthrough comes at a pivotal moment, as methane is recognized as a potent greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 28 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. The project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E REMEDY program, aligning with the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, which was announced at COP26.

Collaborating with researchers from the University of Michigan (U-M), SwRI plans to refine and enhance the burner prototype, with an improved version expected by 2025. The goal is to further boost efficiency while ensuring cost-effectiveness for real-world applications, paving the way for cleaner, more sustainable methane combustion technology.