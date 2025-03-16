Shortly after landing on the Moon on March 2, Firefly Aerospace and NASA teams began surface operations on the Blue Ghost lunar lander, activating its science and technology instruments. During the descent and landing, Firefly also captured a video, including the breathtaking sight of the lunar sunrise. All NASA instruments on board are fully operational, and several payloads have already begun collecting data.

The Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS) successfully removed lunar regolith, or dust, from the glass and thermal radiator surfaces using electrical forces. The EDS re-duster also demonstrated its ability to move regolith, assisting with dust management. While data analysis is ongoing, the dust instrument has already met most of its objectives, confirming the EDS as a promising solution for future lunar surface operations.

Shortly after landing, the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE) powered on and conducted its first science operation, acquiring and tracking Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals on the lunar surface for the first time, approximately 225,000 miles from Earth.

The Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) captured images during the spacecraft’s descent and landing. Although results are still being analyzed, the data could offer valuable insights into how engine plumes affect the lunar surface.

Lastly, Blue Ghost’s Surface Access Arm deployed the Lunar PlanetVac (LPV), a device designed to efficiently collect and transfer lunar soil to other science instruments or sample return containers without relying on gravity. Since its deployment, the Lunar PlanetVac has begun sampling the lunar regolith.

By Impact Lab