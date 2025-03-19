In an exciting advancement, scientists have successfully developed a method to print high-resolution 3D microstructures using MXene, a revolutionary two-dimensional nanomaterial composed of alternating metal and carbon layers. Discovered in the U.S. in 2011, MXene has earned the nickname the “dream material” due to its exceptional electrical conductivity and powerful electromagnetic shielding properties. Despite its promise, MXene had never been applied to 3D printing due to several technical challenges.

The breakthrough comes from the Smart 3D Printing Research Team at KERI (Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute), led by Dr. Seol Seung-kwon. The team introduced a novel technique called the Meniscus method to overcome the hurdles associated with using MXene in 3D printing. The primary challenge was finding the right ink viscosity for printing; a high concentration of MXene would clog the nozzle, while a lower concentration made the ink ineffective. Furthermore, the addition of binders typically weakened the material’s intrinsic properties, limiting its potential.

To solve these issues, the KERI team leveraged the Meniscus method, where a droplet forms a curved surface under constant pressure without bursting, thanks to capillary action. This innovative approach allowed them to disperse highly hydrophilic MXene in water without the need for binders, enabling them to create a 3D-printed nano-ink that maintained MXene’s superior qualities. This method enabled them to print high-resolution microstructures even with low-viscosity ink.

Dr. Seol Seung-kwon, the leader of the project, commented, “We put a lot of effort into optimizing the concentration conditions of MXene ink and precisely analyzing the various parameters that could arise during the printing process.”

In an impressive achievement, the team reached a printing resolution of 1.3 micrometers (µm)—roughly 1/100th the thickness of a human hair. This resolution is 270 times higher than current 3D printing technologies, marking a major leap forward in the field.

Such high-resolution printing could revolutionize the manufacturing of electrical and electronic devices. By miniaturizing printed structures, this technology could vastly improve applications in energy storage and batteries, increasing the surface area and integration density for enhanced ion transfer efficiency and higher energy density. In the realm of electromagnetic shielding, it can amplify internal multiple reflections and absorption effects, providing better protection from electromagnetic interference. Additionally, in sensor manufacturing, this technology could boost sensitivity and performance.

With this breakthrough, KERI is poised to lead the market for nano-ink-based 3D printing technologies, which are in high demand due to the growing need for ultra-small, flexible electronic devices that are not limited by conventional physical form factors. KERI is actively seeking partnerships for the commercialization of its technology and aims to expand its impact in industries ranging from energy storage to flexible electronics.

The research, which was recently published in Small, a prestigious international materials science journal, has opened up exciting new possibilities for 3D printing. By harnessing the power of MXene and pushing the boundaries of resolution, the team has demonstrated a new frontier in nanotechnology, one that could transform industries and lead to breakthroughs in devices we use every day.

This development not only showcases the potential of MXene in 3D printing but also represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of more efficient, smaller, and more powerful electronic devices.

By Impact Lab