A new sensor technology developed by Professor Thomas Anthopoulos from the University of Manchester, in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), has made significant strides in addressing one of the key challenges to hydrogen adoption as an energy carrier. Published in Nature Electronics, this innovative sensor promises to revolutionize hydrogen safety across industries, homes, and transportation.

Hydrogen, while promising as a clean energy source, presents unique safety challenges. It is colorless, odorless, and highly flammable, making it difficult to detect using human senses. Efficient and reliable hydrogen detection systems are crucial for implementing hydrogen technologies safely, particularly as the world looks to transition away from fossil fuels.

Professor Anthopoulos, a leader in emerging optoelectronics, commented, “This sensor could offer a breakthrough in hydrogen safety technology. By combining affordability, reliability, and high performance, it has the potential to transform how we handle hydrogen across various industries.”

The sensor’s functionality is based on a process known as “p-doping,” where oxygen molecules increase the concentration of positive electrical charges in the organic semiconductor material. When hydrogen is present in the environment, it reacts with these oxygen molecules, reversing the p-doping effect. This reaction results in a measurable, rapid decrease in the electrical current passing through the semiconductor material.

The change in electrical properties occurs quickly and is completely reversible, enabling continuous monitoring. Moreover, the sensor works across a wide temperature range, from ambient room temperature to 120°C, making it suitable for diverse operating environments.

The new organic semiconductor sensor offers several advantages over existing detection technologies:

Rapid response time: Detects hydrogen presence in seconds.

Detects hydrogen presence in seconds. High sensitivity: Identifies even low concentrations of hydrogen.

Identifies even low concentrations of hydrogen. Wide operational temperature range: Functions from room temperature up to 120°C.

Functions from room temperature up to 120°C. Reversible sensing mechanism: Enables continuous monitoring.

Enables continuous monitoring. Low power consumption: Energy-efficient design.

Energy-efficient design. Compact and flexible form factor: Potential for integration into various applications.

Potential for integration into various applications. Cost-effective manufacturing: Affordable to produce at scale.

The sensor performed faster than commercial portable hydrogen detectors in comparative testing, showing strong potential for real-world applications.

The research team tested the sensor in several real-world scenarios to demonstrate its versatility and effectiveness:

Hydrogen leak detection: Simulating leaks from industrial or domestic gas infrastructure.

Simulating leaks from industrial or domestic gas infrastructure. Monitoring hydrogen diffusion: Observing gas dispersion in enclosed spaces after a sudden release.

Observing gas dispersion in enclosed spaces after a sudden release. Airborne detection: Mounting sensors on drones for remote monitoring.

In all these tests, the sensor outperformed traditional commercial hydrogen detectors, highlighting its potential for use in early warning systems.

Detecting hydrogen leaks in confined spaces is crucial because the gas can accumulate to dangerous concentrations. The sensor’s rapid response provides valuable time to implement safety measures before concentrations reach hazardous levels. This is particularly important in environments like production facilities, storage sites, and transportation systems.

One of the key advantages of this technology is its flexibility. The sensor can be manufactured in ultra-thin, flexible configurations, making it possible to integrate it into a wide range of applications. This allows for the creation of distributed real-time monitoring systems across hydrogen infrastructure, offering continuous safety oversight in production facilities, transportation networks, and consumer applications.

Researchers are also working on enhancing the long-term stability of the sensor, ensuring that it can maintain high performance under various operating conditions and over time. This ongoing development is crucial for making the sensor ready for large-scale deployment.

Hydrogen is increasingly seen as a promising energy carrier for a variety of applications, from industrial processes to transportation and residential energy systems. However, for hydrogen to become a mainstream energy solution, robust safety systems must be in place, particularly for leak detection. The Manchester team’s sensor technology represents a critical step toward building these safety systems.

If the sensor proves durable in long-term testing and can be manufactured at scale, it could help build public trust in hydrogen technologies, making it easier to adopt them across multiple sectors. Enhanced safety monitoring capabilities will be vital to the successful integration of hydrogen into our energy systems, especially as the world transitions to cleaner sources of power.

While this sensor addresses one aspect of hydrogen system safety, it is an essential building block for broader implementation. Reliable leak detection is critical for reducing the risks associated with hydrogen handling.

By Impact Lab