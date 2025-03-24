On the morning of Saturday, March 29, the northeastern coast of North America will witness a rare and striking celestial event—a partial solar eclipse. As the sun rises, a crescent-shaped sun will appear on the eastern horizon, with the eclipse already in progress.

Thirteen U.S. states will experience the March 29 eclipse, though the intensity of the eclipse will vary depending on location. The farther northeast you go, the deeper the eclipse will be, with coastal New England offering the best views. In Maine, observers can expect up to 86% of the sun to be obscured at sunrise. New Hampshire and Massachusetts will see slightly less, with up to 57% and 55% coverage, respectively. In Boston, the eclipse will cover 43% of the sun.

For other parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, the eclipse will be more modest. New York City will experience 21% obscuration, while Philadelphia will see just 11%. Rochester, New York, will witness 8%, and Washington, D.C., will have a minimal 1.2% coverage.

While many locations will catch a glimpse of the eclipse as the sun rises higher into the sky, the most spectacular views will be along the coastline, particularly in the northern regions. To maximize your experience, it’s important to have a clear view of the eastern horizon, where the sun will rise slightly to the east-northeast.

By Impact Lab