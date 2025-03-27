Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology (INP) have unveiled a groundbreaking portable plasma device, “MobiPlas,” designed to make cold plasma technology more flexible and accessible in medical treatments. This compact and portable device opens up new possibilities for treating skin conditions and promoting wound healing, particularly in outpatient settings. The device’s potential to be used on the go marks a significant leap forward in the application of plasma medicine. The full details of the device are discussed in the journal Plasma Medicine.

Cold plasma, already recognized for its ability to treat infections and aid in the healing of chronic wounds, typically requires bulky devices with fixed power and gas supplies. Until now, this has limited its use to clinics and hospitals. The MobiPlas, however, offers a new, mobile approach to this technology. Dr. Robert Bansemer, Head of the Plasma Sources Department at INP, explained, “MobiPlas is designed for easy transport and flexible use. It doesn’t need a fixed power supply or gas source. It’s compact, durable, and incredibly easy to operate, which could make it a game-changer for outpatient treatments.”

The MobiPlas device uses argon as its carrier gas, stored in a refillable steel tank similar to a paintball gas canister. This setup allows the device to operate autonomously for up to 10 minutes, providing ample time for standard wound treatments. The device is powered by a portable power bank, making it fully mobile. An integrated control unit manages both the high voltage generation and gas flow automatically, ensuring seamless operation.

Safety is a top priority in medical devices, and MobiPlas has been rigorously tested to meet official medical plasma equipment standards. During tests, the device maintained ozone levels below acceptable limits at distances over 20 centimeters, and the plasma jet’s temperature at the tip remained at a safe maximum of 40°C. The electrical currents that could potentially reach the patient were also well within the safe range.

While the first prototype demonstrated promising results, some minor fluctuations in current were noted due to the heating of a power supply component. However, solutions have already been developed to optimize the device’s performance for consistent, safe use.

INP has a history of developing plasma medical devices, with a significant achievement being the successful approval of the kINPen med for wound healing. Prof. Dr. Klaus-Dieter Weltmann, INP’s scientific director, commented, “With the kINPen med, we brought plasma medicine from the lab to hospitals. Now, with MobiPlas, we’re continuing to push the boundaries, exploring new device types that will serve a broader range of applications and patient groups.”

Dr. Bansemer added, “The compact design, safety, and ease of use of MobiPlas make it highly promising for mobile medical applications. We are focused on refining the device and are currently seeking a partner to support its medical approval.”

With ongoing research and development, MobiPlas could soon be a key tool in the growing field of mobile, plasma-based healthcare solutions, offering more accessible and flexible treatment options for patients in need of wound care and beyond.

By Impact Lab