Chinese robotics company Dobot has unveiled its first humanoid robot, Atom, showcasing its impressive culinary abilities in a recently released video. This marks the company’s debut in the competitive humanoid robotics market.

In the video, Atom displays remarkable precision and dexterity, preparing a nutritious breakfast. The robot expertly toasts bread and handles delicate ingredients like lettuce and cherries, demonstrating its advanced capabilities in a real-world setting. While the company has not yet released detailed specifications, the video clearly showcases Atom’s autonomous operation, giving a glimpse of its potential for household tasks.

Dobot, founded in 2015, has made a name for itself in the robotics industry, specializing in collaborative robot (cobot) arms, SCARA arms, desktop robots, and educational robots. With over 72,000 robots deployed across more than 80 countries, the company has now entered the humanoid robot market with Atom, aiming to bring advanced robotics to everyday environments.

The Atom robot is designed to be an adaptable kitchen assistant. It can remember user preferences, such as how crispy you want your toast or your favorite beverage, offering a customized culinary experience. This learning capability sets Atomapart, allowing it to continuously improve its performance based on user interactions.

The robot features 28 degrees of freedom and boasts a precision of ±0.05mm, enabling it to perform intricate tasks. Atom’s design incorporates straight-knee movement, reducing energy consumption by 42% compared to traditional bipedal robots, while still managing to navigate challenging environments effectively. According to The Robot Report(TRR), Atom is equipped with seven times the computing power of the industry standard, powered by Dobot’s Robot Operator Model – 1 (ROM-1). This AI-driven system allows the robot to adapt autonomously to unstructured environments.

While Dobot has not yet specified its target markets, Atom’s kitchen demonstrations hint at its potential for household use. The robot’s ability to perform tasks in dynamic environments, like kitchens and homes, showcases its adaptability. However, it’s still unclear whether Dobot intends to focus on the domestic market for Atom.

The growing interest in household robotics is evident as more companies introduce humanoid robots designed to perform tasks in home environments. Last month, San Francisco-based 1X Technologies revealed its own humanoid robot, NEO Gamma, designed to handle household chores and improve home life. The company plans to begin internal testing soon.

With the success of Atom’s culinary performance and its advanced AI capabilities, Dobot’s entry into the humanoid robotics sector underscores the expanding role of robotics in domestic settings, offering a glimpse into the future of adaptable, intelligent household assistants.

By Impact Lab