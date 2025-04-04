The world of robotics is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and a new collaboration between two leading firms has demonstrated just how far it’s come. Through a combination of open-source robotics, lip-sync technology, and advanced AI, a humanoid robot has successfully assumed the personality of a beloved TV character: Chrissy Snow, as portrayed by Suzanne Somers in the iconic 70s and 80s TV sitcom Three’s Company.

This remarkable achievement was made possible by Realbotix, a prominent creator of humanoid robots, and Hollo.AI, a conversational AI platform specializing in character-based digital twins and AI personality engines. The partnership brought Chrissy Snow back to life in a way never seen before, combining cutting-edge robotics and AI to create a physical and conversational representation of the character.

The collaboration was showcased live at the 37th Annual Roth Capital Partners Conference, held in Dana Point, California, where attendees witnessed the fusion of these groundbreaking technologies in action.

Hollo.AI also revealed that the project was supported by Alan Hamel, Suzanne Somers’ husband of 55 years and CEO of SuzanneSomers.com, who worked to bring the beloved character back to life. “We are excited to merge together Hollo.AI’s ‘Soul’ and Realbotix’s ‘Body’ to usher forward the next generation in human-like robotics,” said Rex Wong, CEO of Hollo.AI. “This collaboration will open up new opportunities and possibilities as science fiction becomes reality.”

Realbotix, known for creating customizable, full-bodied humanoids with AI integration, has long been at the forefront of developing robots designed for human interaction. The company’s humanoid robots are built to improve the human experience through connection, learning, and play. Their products, which are manufactured in the United States, can assume various personalities through third-party integrations with large language models (LLMs).

On the other hand, Hollo.AI, a leader in character-based LLMs and conversational AI, contributed its AI twin personality and conversational software to bring the character of Chrissy Snow back to life. The collaboration between Realbotix and Hollo.AI marks the first known merger of humanoid robots and character-based AI software, creating a fully realized digital twin embodied in a physical robot. This fusion of technologies could pave the way for creating physical avatars of real or fictional people, suitable for entertainment, educational, and marketing purposes.

“This is a significant event in the evolution of AI and robotics, and I look forward to more collaborations with Hollo.AI,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “From day one, we have believed that our ability to integrate various LLMs into our robots is paramount to creating vast use cases for our technology.”

This collaboration between Realbotix and Hollo.AI is not just a technological milestone but a glimpse into the future of robotics. By merging conversational AI with humanoid robots, the companies have created a system that can embody a character with personality, memory, and interaction capabilities.

The potential applications of this technology are vast. Imagine a future where virtual avatars of celebrities, historical figures, or even fictional characters can interact with users in real-time, providing a new form of engagement for audiences. These humanoid robots could become a mainstay in industries ranging from entertainment to education, where personalized digital avatars could enhance learning experiences or serve as interactive brand ambassadors.

As AI and robotics continue to converge, collaborations like this may become more common, opening new possibilities in both entertainment and human-robot interaction. This groundbreaking demonstration has set the stage for the next phase in the evolution of both fields, one where science fiction begins to blur with reality.

By Impact Lab