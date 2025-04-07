The Jetson ONE has officially completed its maiden flight, marking a major milestone in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Known as SN1, this compact flying car showed exceptional stability during flight and landed smoothly without any issues, as demonstrated in a newly released video.

The SN1 is proving to be a solid foundation for what promises to be the first of many Jetson ONE units to come. “The excitement from our community has been incredible,” the company stated. “Your enthusiasm fuels our drive as we move full speed ahead, with serial production now underway.”

Jetson’s eVTOL boasts impressive specifications, including a 20-minute flight range on a single charge and a maximum speed of 63 mph. It is designed to support pilots weighing up to 210 pounds. Crafted with a race car-inspired aluminum chassis, the Jetson ONE features eight powerful motors, each driving a propeller, delivering a high-performance experience that’s both exhilarating and easy to handle.

With a lightweight design made from aluminum and carbon fiber, the Jetson ONE is likened to a Formula One racing car for the sky. The company claims that it is “incredibly fun to fly,” providing a thrilling yet stable flight experience thanks to its advanced propulsion system.

The journey of Jetson ONE began in a small apartment in Poland, where founder Tomasz Patan built the first prototype of the eVTOL. Over time, the idea of creating an accessible flying vehicle has attracted talent from around the globe, eager to redefine air mobility. “This vision of realizing everyone’s dream of flight has driven the creation of something truly revolutionary,” said the company.

The Jetson ONE is packed with cutting-edge technology to ensure safety and convenience, including a radar sensor-driven auto-landing system, redundant battery propulsion, and a ballistic parachute with rapid deployment. These features, combined with its ability to sustain continuous flight even if one motor fails, make the Jetson ONE a highly reliable personal air vehicle.

In terms of safety, the Jetson ONE is equipped with multiple features that protect the pilot during emergency situations, including its auto-land function and safety systems. Notably, the company claims that no pilot’s license is required for operating the Jetson ONE in the United States.

Jetson also achieved a significant regulatory milestone in October 2023 by obtaining a flight permit in Italy, becoming the first eVTOL to be approved in the ultralight category. This permit allows Jetson ONE pilots to fly in uncontrolled airspace within the country, further expanding the aircraft’s accessibility.

As Jetson embarks on serial production, the company is positioning the Jetson ONE as a game-changer in the world of personal air vehicles. With its sleek design, innovative propulsion system, and safety features, the Jetson ONE is poised to lead the charge in transforming the future of air mobility, offering a glimpse into the possibilities of everyday flight for everyone.

“The incredible and lean Jetson team is materializing the futuristic personal air vehicle that’s already leaving the production line and redefining air mobility,” the company concluded. The future of flight has just begun, and it’s taking off with Jetson ONE.

By Impact Lab