Historically, animal testing has been viewed as a necessary step in drug discovery, particularly for assessing new imaging agents. However, a growing number of researchers are working to eliminate this reliance by developing more advanced in vitro alternatives. One such innovation comes from a team in Austria, which has patented a cutting-edge system that combines 3D cell cultures with automated imaging technology—offering a promising path away from animal models.

At the heart of the new approach is a sophisticated system that grows human cells on silk-based scaffolds. These silk fibroin sponges act as a supportive extracellular matrix, enabling cells to develop in a realistic, three-dimensional tissue-like form. The scaffold is then inserted into a specialized device that mimics fluid flow similar to chromatography systems.

This dynamic environment allows for precise, automated imaging using PET/CT technology, all in real time. By replicating the geometry and behavior of actual human tissues more closely than traditional 2D cell cultures, the system creates a more accurate and ethically sound platform for evaluating radiopharmaceuticals—chemical compounds used in cancer imaging and diagnosis.

Described in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the researchers refer to their innovation as a “unique bioanalytic hybrid system.” It marries advanced cell culture engineering with the rigor of analytical chemistry techniques. The fluid system mimics the circulatory conditions found in living organisms, enabling continuous monitoring of how potential radiotracers interact with the 3D tissue analogs.

Developed by a consortium that includes the University of Vienna, the Medical University of Vienna, Technikum Wien, and DOC Medikus GmbH, the project builds on years of work in preclinical model improvement. While earlier studies explored 3D cultures and PET-compatible bioreactors separately, the novelty of this approach lies in integrating silk-based scaffolds directly into a chromatographic-like array. This setup enables high-throughput, standardized testing of radiopharmaceutical candidates without relying on live animal models.

Beyond the scientific innovation, the system reflects broader goals in biomedical research: to reduce animal testing (in line with the 3Rs—Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement), to streamline drug development, and to improve translational accuracy from lab to clinic.

Initial validation studies showed consistent cellular behavior and reliable performance, particularly in assessing complex factors like nondisplaceable binding and specific cellular uptake—key indicators for the potential success of radiotracers in real clinical settings.

According to lead author Verena Pichler, the new method is not only efficient and easy to assemble but also significantly improves the ethical and practical aspects of radiotracer development. She adds that the technology could speed up innovation by making it easier to test and translate promising new imaging agents into clinical use—faster, safer, and without the need for animal trials.

As the field of nuclear medicine moves forward, this silk-based, hybrid system may represent a critical step in transforming how researchers develop and evaluate cancer diagnostics—offering a future where science and ethics align more closely than ever.

