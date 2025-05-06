Researchers at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) have developed a high-entropy alloy (HEA) that maintains both strength and flexibility across an exceptionally wide temperature range—from -196 °C to 600 °C. This breakthrough opens new possibilities for use in aerospace, automotive, and energy industries where materials are exposed to extreme or fluctuating temperatures.

The research team, led by Professor Hyoung Seop Kim from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology, and the Department of Mechanical Engineering at POSTECH, published their findings in the international journal Materials Research Letters.

Unlike conventional metals, which often become brittle in cold conditions or weaken at high temperatures, the new HEA demonstrates stable mechanical properties regardless of temperature. This stability is enabled by the alloy’s microstructure, specifically nanoscale L1₂ precipitates that are evenly distributed throughout the material. These particles act as reinforcements to prevent deformation, while the internal structure allows stress to be absorbed through consistent slip behavior across the full temperature range.

To conceptualize this innovation, the team introduced the idea of the “Hyperadaptor”—a material designed to adapt and perform reliably under both cryogenic and high-temperature conditions.

The alloy’s performance makes it particularly well-suited for industries that demand materials capable of withstanding extreme thermal environments. Potential applications include rocket and jet engines, automotive exhaust systems, power plant turbines, and pipelines—areas where reliability, efficiency, and safety are critical.

“This high-entropy alloy overcomes the limitations of traditional materials and defines a new class of temperature-insensitive structural materials,” said Professor Kim. “The Hyperadaptor concept represents a transformative step forward in designing next-generation materials that can perform consistently in the most challenging environments.”

By Impact Lab