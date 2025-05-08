Hospital surfaces are known hotspots for dangerous bacteria, contributing to the spread of healthcare-associated infections. But a new innovation from scientists at the University of Nottingham and University of Birmingham could help stop infections before they start: a germ-killing paint.

Researchers developed an antimicrobial coating by blending chlorhexidine digluconate (CHX)—a widely used antiseptic found in mouthwashes and skin cleansers—into commercially available epoxy resin. This simple yet effective formula turns everyday surfaces into powerful barriers against harmful microbes like MRSA, E. coli, Candida, and more.

Tests showed that the painted surfaces completely eliminated E. coli and Candida and reduced MRSA by 99.9%. The coating also proved effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a biofilm-forming bacterium notorious for resisting traditional cleaning methods. Remarkably, even bacteria engineered to resist CHX were unable to survive on the painted surfaces.

Perhaps most impressive is the paint’s durability. It retained its antimicrobial efficacy through repeated exposures without needing additional cleaning or reapplication. This resilience makes it a practical, low-cost solution for hospitals aiming to reduce surface contamination and transmission of infectious diseases.

The urgency is clear: pathogens like E. coli and MRSA can survive for weeks or even months on hospital surfaces, posing a serious risk to both patients and healthcare workers. Studies show that over half of healthcare workers pick up vancomycin-resistant Enterococci from contaminated surfaces, while 40% contract MRSA through similar contact.

The researchers believe this innovation could have broad applications in healthcare and beyond. “We believe that this material has a wide array of applications, and could be utilized to confer significant, low-cost antimicrobial efficacy to existing surfaces, to prevent surface contamination, and to stop the transmission of infectious disease,” they wrote in their paper, published in Scientific Reports.

