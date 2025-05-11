A research team led by Alshakim Nelson at the University of Washington is pioneering a new frontier in 3D printing—one that prioritizes sustainability and biological functionality by designing custom bioplastics rather than modifying existing printer hardware. These novel materials are fully biodegradable and exhibit mechanical properties that rival traditional 3D printing polymers.

“We needed a material that was 3D printable and biodegradable but also had good mechanical properties,” Nelson explains. “It had to be competitive with the commercial plastics [for 3D printing] that are out there today.”

Describing the creative freedom in the lab, undergraduate researcher Angus Berg likens the process to culinary experimentation: “It feels like cooking, except the ingredients are limitless, and the kinds of things you can make are also limitless.”

At the core of the research is the use of proteins as a foundational material. Proteins, being both biodegradable and bio-sourced, offer structural advantages for forming complex shapes. When combined with advanced printing strategies, these protein-based materials not only maintain stability but also adapt under stress, transforming into stronger configurations rather than breaking. This self-reinforcing behavior is enabled by a specialized lattice structure developed in collaboration with Professor Lucas Meza, which redistributes energy across the material’s microstructure—an innovation with implications for medical devices and lightweight structural components.

Nelson credits the project’s momentum to his collaborative team: “I have a really great team of students and postdocs who make excellent observations. They’re just being good scientists, noticing when something interesting happens [in an experiment] and should be looked into more.”

Beyond mechanical innovation, the team is developing functional materials that serve biological purposes. One example is a 3D-printed stent embedded with microorganisms that release anti-inflammatory compounds. These systems remain viable for extended periods, can be stored in a dried state for up to six months, and resume activity upon rehydration.

“These materials stay viable for extended periods of time,” Nelson notes. “They can continuously produce the desired compounds for a year or longer… The big dream is to use these for manufacturing on a more local scale and maybe in smaller volumes as needed.”

This self-sustaining biomanufacturing approach is particularly relevant to long-duration space missions. With limited cargo capacity, astronauts on missions to Mars, for instance, could rely on printable structures that generate therapeutic compounds on demand.

“If you think about a mission to Mars that takes almost two years, you have to take everything with you,” says Nelson. “Could we use these types of printable structures for the on-demand production of different therapeutic compounds? Could this kind of bioproduction be done in space? I think it is possible.”

Looking forward, Nelson’s team is expanding its research into plant-based proteins, such as those derived from genetically engineered rice. These offer promising mechanical and functional properties while enhancing the environmental sustainability of the printing process.

“We recently found that we can print with a protein from genetically engineered rice,” Nelson shares. “It has good properties and can also provide new functions… It’s just another opportunity for us to use our imaginations about what’s possible now — and what’s next.”

Ultimately, the goal is not simply to replace petroleum-based plastics but to establish biodegradable, multifunctional biopolymers as a distinct and transformative class of materials for additive manufacturing.

