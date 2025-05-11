A fully self-replicating 3D printer has long been seen as a theoretical goal, largely hindered by the reliance on non-printable components such as motors and electronic controls. Developer Brian Minnick has unveiled a working prototype that marks a major step forward: a 3D printer built with core mechanical and electrical components that are themselves 3D-printed.

At the heart of the design is a custom-built, three-pole DC motor, composed almost entirely of 3D-printed parts. Coils are fabricated using a syringe-based extrusion method that deposits solder paste, which is then sintered to form conductive traces. These printed wires exhibit an impressively low resistance of 0.001 Ω-mm, adequate for use in magnetic motors.

Unlike precision stepper motors, DC motors can be controlled using variable voltage. Minnick exploits this with a purely mechanical control system, using a perforated plastic strip to encode motion commands. As the strip moves, its holes engage mechanical switches that regulate power, direction, and duration of motor operation—eliminating the need for microcontrollers or conventional electronics.

The print head is also partially printed, incorporating PEEK, a high-performance plastic. Through targeted heat treatment, the PEEK parts reach temperatures sufficient to print PLA, further advancing the goal of self-replication.

Currently, the prototype demonstrates one axis of motion, but the concept shows clear potential for expansion into a fully printable 3D printer, radically altering the possibilities for distributed manufacturing and machine self-replication.

By Impact Lab